Wildcat Sanctuary leads removal of 15 big cats, including tigers, lions, leopards, a jaguar seized from Safari Game Park

SANDSTONE, MN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota coordinated the placement and transport of eight big cats and seven exotic cats from West Coast Game Park in Oregon. After authorities finished a four-day investigation, 310 animals were seized A December report by the USDA said the park had one staff member to feed and care for hundreds of animals. Food storage freezers for the zoo’s large cats were empty, according to the agency. And a tiger was found in a freezer.Tammy Thies of the The Wildcat Sanctuary secured placement and transport of 15 wild cats to 4 accredited sanctuaries of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance and one accredited zoo.The Wildcat Sanctuary’s team, including their staff veterinarian, traveled 2,000 miles to ensure 4 lions, 1 tiger, 2 leopards, 1 jaguar, 3 lynx, 2 bobcats and 2 servals were safely removed from the West Coast Game Park and rehomed to accredited facilities.Tammy Thies said, “With over 25 years of experience, our staff are professionals in relocating and transporting large predators safely and humanely. It took eight hours to assess, crate and load the cats into customized transports.”Our sanctuary took in four of the cats, including a jaguar, leopard, lion and lynx. Since the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment on the conditions of animals, but we’re excited that all will be going to accredited facilities like The Wildcat Sanctuary.Being accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries means sanctuaries like ours meet rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards and adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. We exceed animal welfare standards, provide specialized medical care and have the highest of husbandry practices,” Thies said.The Wildcat Sanctuary receives no compensation for their rescue services or the lifelong care they provide. As a non-profit, they rely on public donations to help big cats in need like these.The Wildcat Sanctuary provides a natural sanctuary to wild cats in need and inspires change to end the captive wildlife crisis. Combining natural and spacious habitats with a life free of exhibition, TWS allows all residents to live wild at heart. As a true sanctuary, we do not buy, breed, sell or exhibit animals. The Wildcat Sanctuary is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and a member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance. More information can be found at WildcatSanctuary.org

