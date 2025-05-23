Patchstack Named World's Largest Vulnerability Coordinator and Among Top 100 Fastest-Growing Startups in DACH & CEE

The small cybersecurity company from Estonia has officially become the largest vulnerability coordinator, surpassing global tech giants, including Microsoft.

PäRNU, ESTONIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patchstack , the world’s leading WordPress vulnerability intelligence platform, has officially become the largest vulnerability coordinator (CVE Naming Authority) of all time, surpassing global tech giants including Microsoft.This recognition, listed by CVE.icu , marks a historic milestone for open-source security and reflects Patchstack’s dedication to the safety of the open-source ecosystem.In addition to this major cybersecurity achievement, Patchstack has also been named one of the Top 100 fastest-growing startups in the DACH & CEE region in the Sifted 100: DACH & CEE 2025 report , the Financial Times-backed startup publication known for spotlighting innovation and growth across Europe.Global Vulnerability Disclosure LeadershipThis recognition from CVE.icu solidifies Patchstack’s leadership in coordinating vulnerability disclosures, with over 30 thousand reported security issues handled through its Threat Intelligence database, and highlights the increasing importance of open-source vulnerability intelligence.“Our growth has been driven by our mission: making the open-source ecosystem safer for everyone,” said Oliver Sild, CEO and co-founder of Patchstack. “To be recognized as the largest vulnerability coordinator in the world, while also being named one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe, is a strong signal that cybersecurity and sustainable innovation can go hand in hand.”Patchstack supports hosting companies and developers with the most comprehensive security intelligence platform tailored to open-source environments, particularly WordPress, the content management system that powers over 40% of the world’s websites.Their real-time vulnerability protection is helping thousands of developers and hosting companies secure their websites proactively, while the Managed Vulnerability Disclosure Platform (mVDP) ensures plugin and theme developers effectively resolve vulnerabilities.“Over the last 6 months, Patchstack has protected our users from 1.3 million vulnerabilities,” explained Wes Tatters, Managing Director of Rapyd Cloud, LLC, an Australian hosting company. “During some attacks, only sites using Patchstack’s proactive vPatching remained secure.”A Milestone for Cybersecurity InnovationPatchstack’s achievements reflect a growing demand for actionable security data and faster protection from vulnerabilities in the open-source ecosystem. The recognition from both CVE.icu and Sifted further positions the company at the forefront of the cybersecurity and startup ecosystems in Europe and beyond.For more information about Patchstack’s protection for security vulnerabilities in open source, visit patchstack.comAbout PatchstackAs the world’s #1 WordPress vulnerability processor (CNA), Patchstack provides vulnerability management and protection services for WordPress hosting companies, developers, and agencies.Patchstack also provides a free managed vulnerability disclosure program (mVDP) for open-source projects like WordPress plugins to help developers streamline the vulnerability reporting and disclosure process.Ultimately, Patchstack is on a mission to cover the complete lifecycle of open-source security and is backed by the European Innovation Council, is a member of the Open Source Security Foundation, and was recently selected to join the Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity program.

