National Lab Guides American Ports in Energy Innovation

Maritime ports, a cornerstone of international trade and local economies, are upgrading their infrastructure and turning to diverse energy sources to cut energy costs, enhance resilience, and strengthen global competitiveness. Nearly 80 percent of the world’s annual trade by volume moves by sea, according to Mordor Intelligence—and in North America, maritime transportation handles 76 percent of all trade.

Despite their critical role in trade, many American ports face challenges with implementing large-scale energy projects. This is particularly true for smaller ports, which often have limited staff and resources but make up the majority of America’s ports.

To support these efforts, the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is partnering with several ports across the country to help them navigate a myriad of modern energy technologies and adopt those best suited to meet their unique needs. These technologies and approaches, such as electrification, aim to modernize port infrastructure and improve resilience and operational efficiency.

Electrification can transform port operations through measures such as installing charging stations, converting the fuel sources for vessel fleets and trucks to electric power, and establishing shore power systems for docked vessels. These upgrades can be further supported by microgrid technology, which integrates multiple energy sources and storage systems to ensure continuity during outages.

“The benefits of electrification are far reaching,” said Shannon Idso, a researcher at PNNL and the primary author of the Port Electrification Handbook. “Emerging technologies can enable ports to electrify in a resilient manner, enabling critical operations to continue during power outages. For example, ports could leverage microgrid technology, with multiple integrated energy sources and storage, to diversify their energy options.”

“Modernizing port infrastructure enhances overall port operations and productivity while minimizing impact to nearby port communities,” she added.

The Port of Anacortes story

The Port of Anacortes is already reaping the benefits. The Port collaborated with PNNL for over six months in 2024 to strengthen its energy vision, helping them secure $65 million in grant funding last year. Through research, modeling, and analysis, PNNL helped the Port explore options to reduce fuel usage and enhance resilience.

“Because we’re a multidisciplinary laboratory, we connected the Port of Anacortes with technical specialists in energy system modeling, energy storage, and other fields,” Idso said. “Our technical experts provided a detailed plan for a microgrid, including options for using a marine energy converter in the Guemes Channel near Anacortes.”

The focus of these efforts was to integrate microgrid technology to protect the Port’s most vital components: the fuel dock, commercial docks, boat launch, and cranes at Cap Sante Marina. These elements are crucial for maintaining supply routes to nearby island communities in case of power outages or disruptions to land-based transportation. Read the Port of Anacortes case study here.

“PNNL’s expertise and knowledge have been critical in deepening the Port’s understanding of electrification and shaping our broader planning initiatives,” said Brent Greenwood, executive director at the Port of Anacortes. “Access to PNNL’s in-depth research and interdisciplinary insight strengthened our grant application and laid a solid foundation for future projects.”

PNNL worked with leaders at the Port of Anacortes as part of the Laboratory Directed Research and Development initiative, which provides research teams with seed funding to develop new scientific and technical capabilities. You can read the Port of Anacortes case study on the Port Electrification Handbook website.

Future ports and proven approaches

Following the success at Anacortes, PNNL is now doing similar work at the ports of Alaska, Baltimore, and Bellingham. These ports included PNNL in their grant applications and have secured more than $1.2 million in combined funding for energy projects.

Last year, PNNL published the Port Electrification Handbook, which offers guidance on technologies like shore power systems, microgrids, energy storage, and charging infrastructure. Developed with input from several ports, including Anacortes, the handbook provides practical strategies and diverse use cases for electrification, such as drayage trucks and vessels.

Looking ahead, PNNL’s technical assistance team is developing additional resources, including an adapted version of the handbook for airports and a concise guide for ports on hydrogen.

The technical assistance team included Shannon Idso, Jeriah Whitley, Malcolm Moncheur de Rieudotte, Ryan Calkins, and Simon Geerlofs.

To learn more about PNNL’s technical assistance to ports, email Shannon Idso.