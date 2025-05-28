TechGuard Security Powers Statewide K–12 Cybersecurity Initiative in Ohio

Submit Release
ST. LOUIS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechGuard Security is proud to announce that its S.H.I.E.L.D.® Cybersecurity Awareness Training Platform has been selected as the foundation for a statewide initiative to enhance cybersecurity readiness across Ohio’s K–12 education system.

This initiative, championed by Governor Mike DeWine and coordinated by the Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN), aims to equip school personnel across all districts with the tools and training needed to recognize and respond to modern cyber threats.

“Protecting our schools and equipping our teachers with training to help them identify and report cyberattacks makes our schools safer and stronger,” said Governor DeWine during the announcement.

Through this program, TechGuard’s S.H.I.E.L.D.® platform will be made available to educators, administrators and staff in more than 900 school districts and career centers, delivering dynamic, role-based cybersecurity training to help prevent phishing, ransomware and social engineering attacks.

“TechGuard is honored to support Ohio’s proactive efforts in cybersecurity education,” said Carla Stone, CEO of TechGuard Security. “By empowering educators with knowledge, we help secure not just networks—but entire learning environments.”

The S.H.I.E.L.D.® platform includes over 1,300 customizable modules specifically designed for K–12 roles, with built-in assessments and reporting tools to ensure engagement and measure progress.

Implementation is being led by the Management Council and Ohio’s 16 Information Technology Centers (ITCs), with full statewide adoption expected by the end of the 2025–2026 academic year.

As a women-owned small business with a 25+ year track record in both government and commercial cybersecurity, TechGuard remains committed to transforming awareness into action, one user at a time.



About TechGuard Security

Founded in 2000, TechGuard Security is a women-owned small business headquartered in O’Fallon, Illinois. Our certified cybersecurity professionals bring decades of experience supporting Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and organizations of all sizes. We take a holistic approach to risk by offering services including:

– Phishing Simulation & Awareness Training
– Vulnerability Assessments & Penetration Testing
– Compliance Consulting & Risk Assessments
– Wireless and Physical Security Evaluations
– Security Program Development
– Incident Response & Tabletop Exercises
– Cloud & Web Application Assessments
– Third-Party Oversight and Letters of Attestation

TechGuard’s S.H.I.E.L.D.® platform delivers security training that’s interactive, tailored, and measurable, empowering users to stay alert and resilient in the face of growing cyber threats.

