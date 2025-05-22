Smart Church Solutions Launches eSPACE University: Online Training for Church Facility Managers and Leaders

New platform delivers practical, expert-led training to help church teams steward facilities with excellence and long-term impact.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Church Solutions, the creators of eSPACE, the leading facility management software for churches, is proud to announce the official launch of eSPACE University (www.eSPACEuniversity.com), a new online learning platform built to equip church leaders, facility managers, and operations teams with high-quality, accessible training in the principles of facility stewardship.

As church buildings grow more complex and resources remain limited, churches need more than just software—they need training and strategy. eSPACE University fills that gap by offering practical, role-specific courses that go beyond basics to empower users with tools, language, and knowledge to manage church facilities more effectively.

The curriculum includes:

Introduction to Facility Stewardship (1 hr – Free)

Church Facility Stewardship: Principles & Best Practices (10 hrs)

Preventive & General Maintenance for Church Facilities (10 hrs)

Custodial & Cleaning Standards for Church Facilities (10 hrs)

Capital Planning & Budgeting for Church Facilities (10 hrs)

HVAC Systems: Maintenance & Optimization (10 hrs)

Effective Communication for Facility Managers (5 hrs)



Each course is designed and taught by seasoned facility experts and church operations professionals, including Smart Church Solutions’ Facility Steward Specialists. Participants will receive a certificate of completion for each course and gain access to downloadable resources they can use immediately in their church.

“Churches don’t need another checklist—they need confidence. These courses are designed to raise the bar of excellence in facility stewardship so ministries can flourish,” said Tim Cool, Founder of Smart Church Solutions.

Whether you're a full-time facility director, part-time custodian, or lead pastor wanting to better understand the role your building plays in ministry, eSPACE University offers content that is practical, biblical, and immediately applicable.

eSPACE University is now live at www.eSPACEuniversity.com

To learn more, preview the course catalog, or enroll, visit the website today.

About Smart Church Solutions:

Smart Church Solutions exists to serve churches through facility stewardship. With tools like eSPACE Facility Management Software and services like Facility Condition Assessments and consulting, the team has worked with thousands of churches to help them better care for the spaces where ministry happens.

