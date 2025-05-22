Sport, Arts and Culture calls for media accreditation application for 2025 National Youth Day Commemoration in Potchefstroom

The government through the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), it’s entity, National Youth Development Agency (NYDA); and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in collaboration with the North West Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Youth Day commemoration on Monday, 16 June at the Reckfarm Stadium, Potchefstroom, JB Marks Local Municipality in the North West Province.

This year, we commemorate the 2025 Youth Month under the theme: “Skills for the changing world – Empowering youth for meaningful economic participation.”

Members of the media who wish to cover the national commemoration are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and send it back to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, 04 June at 16:00.

NB: No pdf form will be accepted.

For enquiries:

Kindly contact

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675

#GovZAUpdates