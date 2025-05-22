FWC proposes changes to protect a bonefish pre-spawning aggregation in Biscayne National Park

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed protections for a bonefish pre-spawning aggregation in Biscayne National Park.

This newly discovered aggregation is the only scientifically documented one of its kind in Florida. This aggregation is a positive outcome of Florida’s bonefish population rebuilding after having experienced a dramatic decline. Improvements of the fishery are due to the ongoing conservation efforts by the FWC, nonprofit organizations, local guides and anglers.

"This aggregation discovery is a milestone in the recovery of this iconic fishery," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "We recognize this site's importance and are committed to continuing the protection for this significant species."

The protections proposed for this unique pre-spawning aggregation site are a way to continue supporting the recovery of this highly prized recreational species for the benefit of the fishery in Florida. Proposed changes would prohibit hook-and-line fishing and the possession of hook-and-line gear within a 1.74-square-mile area east of Elliott Key in BNP from November through May.

Protecting this aggregation reinforces the Commission’s commitment to ensuring Florida remains the premier destination for anglers who travel from all over the world for the opportunity to catch a bonefish.

Staff will continue to engage with stakeholders to gather input on this proposal and will return for a final rule hearing in August 2025.

For the full Commission Meeting May. 21-22 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on "The Commission" and "Commission Meetings."