More Than $50M Awarded By Restore NY Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $50 million has been awarded to 50 projects through the State's Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts with funds to help remove and reduce blight, reinvigorate communities and generate new residential and economic opportunities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments encourage new commercial investments through community revitalization, growing local housing, and putting properties back on the tax rolls to increase the local tax base.

“Revitalizing and rehabilitating vacant and blighted areas of our communities for housing or development is vital to make downtowns thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “Restore New York helps our municipalities plan for the future by catalyzing economic growth and supporting housing, businesses and cultural spaces. We are further unlocking the potential of these sites and communities across New York."

Two applications were awarded a Special Project designation because, if left undeveloped, the parcel or property causes severe economic injury or creates a depressing effect on the overall economic development potential of the community. The City of Rome was awarded $3.5 million to rehabilitate two buildings that were destroyed by the tornado that touched down in Rome on July 16, 2024. Upon completion, these buildings will add an additional 180,000 square feet of commercial manufacturing space to the community. Additionally, the City of Ogdensburg was awarded $3.5 million to rehabilitate several historic mill buildings on the St. Lawrence River waterfront into a mixed-use complex.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is building for the future by supporting projects that advance statewide priorities like increasing housing and revitalizing communities. Through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, we are working together with municipalities to remove blight and generate new investments to promote sustainable economic growth.”

A full list of Restore New York projects awarded funding in this round is available below, or online here.

The Capital Region was awarded more than $4.45 million to support four projects:

This project involves demolishing an abandoned, deteriorating building at 1579 Central Avenue, making the property readily available for future development opportunities. City of Glens Falls – $1 million: The "Lofts at Warren" project, located at 109 and 115-117 Warren Street, will involve the demolition of two garages and the redevelopment of two vacant lots. The resulting mixed-use building will consist of 3,000 square-feet of first-floor commercial space and 65 one- and two-bedroom apartments on three floors. The commercial space will be utilized by retail and office storefront space leased to small businesses serving the City's distressed First Ward and high-traffic Warren Street Corridor.

: This project involves the rehabilitation of a vacant warehouse at 1 Center Street into a mixed-use property with commercial opportunities and one- and two-bedroom residential units. It will provide incubator space at fixed rates, with plans for a locally owned brewery and gym/fitness center. City of Schenectady – $1.5 million: The St. Clare’s Hospital redevelopment project will rehabilitate one of the largest buildings in the city – a 400,000 square foot building at 600 McClellan Street – on a 17-acre site. The building will be repurposed into a mixed-use property with approximately 236 apartments with on-site daycare and is part of a targeted redevelopment effort by the City and Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority.

Central New York was awarded $6 million to support seven projects:

Village of Cayuga – $1 million: This project will transform a 20,000 square-foot vacant and deteriorated office building into a waterfront lodging destination. Located at the Beacon Bay Marina, 6255 Water Street, this redevelopment will include the creation of 10-15 one or two-bedroom suites, and a small outdoor rooftop event space with scenic views.

This project involves the demolition of a property, formerly known as the Roundhouse Mill, at 41 Elm Street. Set in an otherwise largely residential neighborhood, the mill has been vacant and deteriorating for several years, and demolition will allow for the future redevelopment of the 1.5-acre site, part of the City’s Brownfield Opportunity Area. City of Fulton – $1 million: This project will redevelop the blighted former Nestle Building at 533 South 4th Street into a 30,000 square-foot advanced manufacturing incubator, targeting startup companies and fostering regional economic growth. The new facility will serve as a hub for innovation, supporting the needs of emerging manufacturers and leveraging opportunities created by the Micron semiconductor plant being developed in nearby Clay. The outcome will be a state-of-the-art facility, designed to drive job creation, industrial innovation and sustained regional development.

This project involves the partial demolition and rehabilitation of two vacant and severely dilapidated structures at 136 and 138 Madison Street. The buildings will retain their historic character, with each accessible to the other via a common elevator and stairwell, and new spaces added on the upper floors. Parking will be constructed to service the project. The redevelopment will include 15 live/work units and is across the street from a previous Restore New York project at 155 Madison Street. Onondaga County – $1 million: The Milton Corner Development project consists of the reconstruction of five contiguous lots at 2281, 2273, 2263, 2259 and 2243 Milton Avenue in Solvay that were previously developed, but lost to a fire several years ago. The developer plans to demolish remaining walls and foundations and build a mixed-use building with parking and storage in the basement area. On the street level, the building will offer 12,000 square feet of new retail space and 33 apartments on the upper three floors.

The Oswego Freight House redevelopment will transform the historic 7,200-square-foot rail freight house at 20-24 West Utica Street into a 10-brewer barrel brewery, taproom, and retail space. The project will preserve the building’s 175-year-old character while addressing years of structural decay and blight. Located near the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, this redevelopment will leverage completed and ongoing investments to further revitalize the Utica Street corridor. City of Syracuse – $1.058 million: This project aims to transform two vacant, underutilized and blighted properties at 366 and 615 West Onondaga Street into approximately 31 new housing units, including both market-rate and affordable options, alongside six office suites. This project falls within the City's Downtown Revitalization Initiative zone.

The Finger Lakes was awarded $5.94 million to support six projects:

Village of Dansville – $710,000: This project involves a historic, three-story building at 154-162 Main Street that has been vacant for years and mostly uninhabitable. Phase one is nearing completion and includes the restoration of five first-floor commercial units returning the façade to its original design. Restore New York funding will support Phase Two, which includes the creation of four affordable, one-bedroom and four market-rate two-bedroom apartments on the vacant second and third floors. Windows, doors, and historic features such as trim work will be restored and reused wherever possible.

The DeSales High School Revitalization Project will consist of the comprehensive renovation of the interior and exterior of the long vacant school at 136 and 138 Madison Street. The renovated property will feature 17 market-rate residential units and four commercial offices while retaining the existing gym, which will continue to be leased to a local school. Town of Macedon – $480,000: This project involves the renovation and restoration of 103 Main Street, which has been left underutilized and vacant. The first-floor commercial unit will be rehabilitated into restaurant space, and the walk-out basement transformed into storage and utility space. Three loft-style apartment units will be built on the upper floor. The project will include electrical, HVAC, and plumbing upgrades; construction of an elevator shaft and elevator; accessibility upgrades; and a new side entrance that will provide easy access to the Trolley Town Square public park.

Built in 1929, the Genesee Valley Trust Building (now the Times-Square Building) at 45 Exchange Street is one of Rochester's most iconic high-rises. Post-COVID the building has become mostly vacant. This project intends to convert the vacant floors into market-rate apartments, while refreshing 15,000 square feet of existing space into modern, attractive commercial and retail suites. This project in total will convert over 100,000 square feet of space into a certified historic rehabilitation project, approved by the New York State Historic Preservation Office and the National Parks Service. Village of Medina – $850,000: This project intends to re-activate a historic mixed-use building at 409-13 Main Street, known as the Waters Building, by creating two commercial units in the rear-facing, sub-grade space; a new commercial flex kitchen at street-level; and four new residential units in the structure’s fully vacant upper story. This project will provide an enhanced destination and add an amenity to a planned waterfront destination.

Long Island - The Long Island Region was awarded $1.79 million to support two projects:

Village of Port Jefferson – $790,000: This project includes the demolition and redevelopment of 1506 and 1510-1512 Main Street. This will allow for the future redevelopment of an approximately 35,290 gross square foot, four-story mixed-use building consisting of 42 multi-family residential units, and approximately 1,800 square feet of commercial space.

The Mid-Hudson Region was awarded more than $4.24 million to support six projects:

City of Kingston– $477,000: Located at the entrance of the Cornell Street arts corridor, the long-dormant commercial property at 289 Foxhall Avenue will be rehabilitated for the purchase and use by Headstone, Inc., creating new opportunities for jobs, apprenticeships and job shadowing for high school students. Studio spaces will be available to lease by local independent artisans and will provide administrative spaces for local arts organizations. Parking lots will be landscaped to anticipate planned street redesign and provide a welcoming space on a street that has become an arts destination.

The project will renovate the upper floors of the historic Bardavon Opera House at 31 Market Street and the adjacent three-story building at 39 Market Street into a single 35,000 square-foot, five-story mixed-use development. This will create 49 new residential units, that range from studio to two-bedroom apartments, and make improvements to the building’s mechanical systems and structural stability. The entire ground level will be rehabilitated, activating retail space that has been vacant for years. Town of Cornwall – $800,000: The project will transform a long vacant former car dealership at 317 Main Street into a new, upscale 52-unit boutique hotel with a full-service restaurant and bar in the heart of the town. The project will create 35 new full-time hospitality positions and address a significant shortfall in Orange County lodging options, as determined by a study completed by the Orange County Department of Tourism and Film.

The proposed project involves the demolition of a condemned schoolhouse at 36 Laurel Avenue and site preparation for the future construction of a 5,000-square-foot healthcare facility. The cleared, shovel-ready site and enhanced infrastructure will support the construction of a permanent medical home for underserved residents. Town of Rockland – $1 million: The Livingston Legacy Holdings Project will transform seven long vacant, formerly commercial structures on 10 Pleasant Street into a bustling multi-use hospitality campus, featuring a restaurant, a sake brewery and tasting room, open air market, public gardens and multi-use spaces for other community-defined needs. Once complete, this campus will feature a much-needed venue suitable for large gatherings and social events requiring large spaces, parking, and catering capabilities.

The Mohawk Valley was awarded nearly $8 million to support six projects:

City of Rome – $3.5 million – Special Project: This project will repair, rehabilitate, and modernize two tornado-damaged vacant properties at 220 South Madison Street and 522 Henry Street. The EF-2 tornado that swept through the region on July 16, 2024 extensively damaged the 180,000-square-foot facility, collapsing portions of the roof, shattering windows, blowing out entire exterior walls and damaging critical electrical infrastructure. One building will be developed for mixed use with first-floor commercial and event space, and the other will become the largest available industrial space in the Utica-Rome metropolitan statistical area.

This project will involve the conversion of the former Sonoco Paper Mill at 58-62 Forest Road into a bakery, brewpub and retail location. Upon completion the site will serve as the production and distribution center for Boogie Lab Bakery. The conversion of this abandoned factory into a new production facility for the Bakery and a Brewpub is expected to bring at least 150 jobs to the city. Village of Boonville – $1 million: The Boone Building at 133, 135 and 139 Main Street suffered a devastating fire in 2020, hollowing out the core of the village's downtown. Reconstruction is planned that will create three first-floor commercial spaces to house a sporting goods store, artisanal meat market, and jewelry store/boutique gift shop. The two upper floors will be ten residential one- and two-bedroom units.

This project will demolish 217 Main Street, the site of a former cheese factory, furniture store and baseball bat factory that has sat vacant for years. After demolition, a 50-unit, elevator serviced three-story apartment building will be constructed. This development will yield sorely needed accessible, affordable, and permanent supportive housing, featuring energy efficiency and green building practices, with on-site parking and amenities. Village of Herkimer – $1 million: This project involves the rehabilitation of the historic former Masonic Temple, a 17,524-square-foot property on 415 N. Main Street, into a vibrant commercial hub addressing long-term vacancy and structural decline. The project will develop spaces for diverse business uses, including the region’s only certified kitchen to support food-based enterprises. This project resolves safety and aesthetic concerns, mitigates blight, and leverages the Village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative to drive economic growth.

The North Country was awarded more than $8.6 million to support eight projects:

City of Ogdensburg – $3.5 Million – Special Project: This project includes the adaptive reuse of 119 W. River Street, a long-abandoned former waterfront hotel property situated along the St. Lawrence River. This transformative downtown initiative focuses on restoring two historic stone mill buildings to create a vibrant mixed-use destination, including 10 residential apartments. The redevelopment will breathe new life into a blighted area, enhance the local economy, and provide unique retail, residential, recreational, and dining opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

This project will demolish 6,400 square feet of vacant buildings and reconstruct 4,500 square feet of commercial and event space at 15 Gouverneur Street. The objective is to create a welcoming, functional mixed-use space that restores the beauty and history of Canton’s downtown waterfront and increases economic activity and opportunities. Town of Elizabethtown – $500,000: The project involves two buildings on a single parcel of land at 13 Lawrence Way. The Hale House is a 6,500 square foot, 200-year-old building that was once a single-family home, but today is mostly vacant. It will be rehabilitated into four apartments – each approximately 1,650 square feet – aimed to attract young families and professionals. Additionally, the Law Library is completely vacant and lacks heat, water, and wastewater, and will be rehabilitated into a single unit.

The project will redevelop approximately 6,500 square-feet of vacant space at 7623 North State Street, a historic brick block building in Downtown. Funding will assist with the costs for the installation of electrical and plumbing throughout the building, the construction of an ADA-compliant elevator, a stairwell, masonry repairs, and the construction of eight market-rate housing units and amenities. Town of Martinsburg – $1 million: The General Martin Apartments project repurposes the former Glenfield Elementary School at 5960 Main Street into 63 affordable housing units. This adaptive reuse will include 55 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom, and two studio apartments. The building will undergo substantial renovations, incorporating community amenities like a fitness center, laundry facilities, a community room and an outdoor garden.

Small City Brewing Company will transform a vacant building at 110 Lake Street into a craft brewery, advancing the development of Ogdensburg’s Marina District – a Brownfield Opportunity Area. The project will include a manufacturing facility with a commercial grade five-barrel brewing system and the addition of a 400 square foot grain room. SCBC plans to wholesale to restaurants and bars and open a retail tasting room on-site with a commercial kitchen and event space. City of Plattsburgh – $405,000: The 5500 Peru Street project is aimed at revitalizing a multi-use building in a key area within the community. This project involves the reconstruction of a building that has been mostly vacant since 2006 into two residential units and more than 4,300 square feet of renovated commercial space.

The Southern Tier was awarded $5.4 million to support seven projects:

City of Corning – $600,000: The project involves the historic rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of the former Steuben County Courthouse at 10 West First Street into seven apartment-style, market-rate residential units.

The project involves the historic rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of the former Steuben County Courthouse at 10 West First Street into seven apartment-style, market-rate residential units. City of Elmira – $1 million: The Carriage House Inn Project consists of the complete renovation and adaptive reuse of 254 Baldwin Street, transforming the property into a boutique-style hotel to support and develop Elmira’s tourism arts and cultural industries. The finished site will house the Tommy Hilfiger Archive, event space, and 12 hotel rooms.

The Carriage House Inn Project consists of the complete renovation and adaptive reuse of 254 Baldwin Street, transforming the property into a boutique-style hotel to support and develop Elmira’s tourism arts and cultural industries. The finished site will house the Tommy Hilfiger Archive, event space, and 12 hotel rooms. Village of Franklin – $1 million: Funds will support the rehabilitation of three adjoining, vacant, commercial/mixed-use properties at 438-444 Main Street in the heart of the Village's Historic District totaling 13,500 square feet. The vacant and under-utilized space will be redeveloped into five new commercial businesses and a new apartment. The businesses include a restaurant, café/art studio, arcade & lounge, retail shop and commercial office space, seeking to fill the void of commercial businesses/services that are being sought by visitors.

Funds will support the rehabilitation of three adjoining, vacant, commercial/mixed-use properties at 438-444 Main Street in the heart of the Village's Historic District totaling 13,500 square feet. The vacant and under-utilized space will be redeveloped into five new commercial businesses and a new apartment. The businesses include a restaurant, café/art studio, arcade & lounge, retail shop and commercial office space, seeking to fill the void of commercial businesses/services that are being sought by visitors. Village of Hammondsport – $1 million: Restore funds will advance the redevelopment of the Curtiss School on 15 Bauder Avenue into 24 apartments, providing workforce housing ideal for young professionals and older adults. The redevelopment will also address the deteriorating building structure, particularly the roof. The building’s gymnasium will be adapted into commercial space ideal for retail, office or other community focused use.

Restore funds will advance the redevelopment of the Curtiss School on 15 Bauder Avenue into 24 apartments, providing workforce housing ideal for young professionals and older adults. The redevelopment will also address the deteriorating building structure, particularly the roof. The building’s gymnasium will be adapted into commercial space ideal for retail, office or other community focused use. City of Hornell – $300,000: The Landman Building is prominently located at 83-93 Main Street in downtown Hornell across from City Hall. The proposed project includes a full adaptive reuse of the existing building, with the addition of a third story. Once completed, the building will be a mixed-use development that will bring more residents and business opportunities into the downtown.

The Landman Building is prominently located at 83-93 Main Street in downtown Hornell across from City Hall. The proposed project includes a full adaptive reuse of the existing building, with the addition of a third story. Once completed, the building will be a mixed-use development that will bring more residents and business opportunities into the downtown. Village of Johnson City – $500,000: The proposed project consists of selective internal demolition and rehabilitation at the vacant former David College at 400 Riverside Drive to accommodate 62 apartments, five single-family homes and approximately 22,000 square feet of commercial space.

The proposed project consists of selective internal demolition and rehabilitation at the vacant former David College at 400 Riverside Drive to accommodate 62 apartments, five single-family homes and approximately 22,000 square feet of commercial space. City of Norwich – $1 million: This two-story, 12,400-square-foot former office building at 23 East Main Street will be repurposed to meet critical community needs. The first floor will become a childcare center for 46 children, addressing Chenango County’s childcare desert. The second floor will house Commerce Chenango offices with a reception area, boardroom and conference space, supporting local businesses. The site’s emergency generator and location also position it for FEMA shelter designation, further strengthening community resilience.

Western New York was awarded more than $6.1 million to support six projects:

Village of Almond – $1 million: This project includes the partial demolition and complete rehabilitation of a condemned, vacant and previously abandoned property known as "The Old Coslo's Building" at 59 Main Street. The project proposes to rehabilitate this parcel into a mixed-use facility with five retail stores, 14 offices and four low-income apartments.

The proposed Prendergast Landing redevelopment project aims to revitalize a historic, vacant building at 106-8 Fairmount Avenue and two adjacent lots into a vibrant, family-friendly destination. The refurbished three-story building will foster local economic growth by featuring a small café, a retail outfitter for outdoor activities, and a boutique showcasing local small businesses on the ground floor. The second floor will offer flexible office spaces ideal for entrepreneurs and a multipurpose room for community events. The third floor will provide three residential lofts that enhance the living experience close to recreational amenities. Town of Niagara – $890,000: This project will redevelop a commercial site at 3505 Hyde Park Boulevard by rehabbing a 62,000 square foot building for future potential manufacturing, as well as demolishing other dilapidated buildings on the site to make way for more than 15 acres of industrial space.

This project will redevelop a commercial site at 3505 Hyde Park Boulevard by rehabbing a 62,000 square foot building for future potential manufacturing, as well as demolishing other dilapidated buildings on the site to make way for more than 15 acres of industrial space. Niagara County – $1.25 million: This project will rehab property along Cayuga Creek at 519 Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls to create a mixed-use complex. They will be focused on the restoration of the retail space, the rehab of the apartments upstairs and the buildout of the dock with 15 new slips for recreational boaters to visit the neighborhood via the water.

This project will rehab property along Cayuga Creek at 519 Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls to create a mixed-use complex. They will be focused on the restoration of the retail space, the rehab of the apartments upstairs and the buildout of the dock with 15 new slips for recreational boaters to visit the neighborhood via the water. City of Niagara Falls – $1.25 million: Funding will support a portion of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Community Initiative. The Medical Center parking garage located at 620 10th Street is in bad condition and several sections are no longer accessible due to structural damage. Medical offices located on the top floor of this garage will be moved to the existing hospital across the street. Once demolished, the open space will be reconstructed into a flat parking area and a new parking garage will be constructed across the street at 621 10th Street.

Funding will support a portion of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Community Initiative. The Medical Center parking garage located at 620 10th Street is in bad condition and several sections are no longer accessible due to structural damage. Medical offices located on the top floor of this garage will be moved to the existing hospital across the street. Once demolished, the open space will be reconstructed into a flat parking area and a new parking garage will be constructed across the street at 621 10th Street. City of North Tonawanda – $1 million: The Riverfront Vista project includes redevelopment of the former Metzger Removal site, a 3.1-acre brownfield site that encompasses 235 River Road and 190 Main Street. The $33.3 million project consists of a mixed-use residential and commercial project comprised of a four-story multi-family building with 48 apartment units and a mixed-use building with 39 apartments along with over 7,600 square-feet of commercial space and 2,690 square feet of community space.

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Restore NY is one of New York's most impactful economic development programs. It encourages new business by reducing vacancy and paving the way for new commercial development. These awards will help turn underutilized properties into assets for the surrounding communities.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “This round of awards, made possible by Governor Hochul and Restore New York, takes smart and strategic steps to breathe life back into our communities. Mitigating damage and restoring blighted structures will attract new business and restore the character of local towns in a sustainable way -- conserving resources and building materials in the process. By bolstering local revitalization efforts, these projects open municipalities to economic, environmental, and residential opportunities that enhance quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

These awards complement Governor Hochul’s economic development vision by making strategic investments in communities across the State which revitalize the economy and create more opportunities for New Yorkers. The FY2026 Budget invests $100 million for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $100 million for NY Forward. These programs help municipalities promote quality of life, foster socio-economic development and create walkable, livable and safer neighborhoods in every corner of the state. Additionally, the $400 million Championing Albany's Potential initiative, a collaborative, State-led effort to revitalize Albany’s downtown core. The Budget also includes funding for the state's Regional Economic Development Council initiative; new this year, the 10 councils will compete, in part, for $150 million in funding as part of the new ACHIEVE initiative to advance catalytic economic development projects backed by enhanced implementation funding to jump-start regional growth.