Court’s 2024 Annual Report Highlights Dynamic Innovation and Continuous Improvement

The 2024 Annual Report of the Supreme Court of Ohio has been released. This year’s theme, “Dynamic Innovation in the Administration of Justice: Perpetual Change Requires Continuous Quality Improvement,” reflects the Supreme Court’s mission to adapt and evolve in safeguarding rights and upholding justice while remaining steadfast in its commitment to serving the people of Ohio.

The Annual Report includes summaries of notable cases decided in 2024, as well as the many resources and assistance that Court staff provided to judges, attorneys, judicial partners, and the citizens of Ohio.

“Every day, the Court embraces the challenges and opportunities of change to ensure justice is accessible, fair, and efficient,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Our work spans areas of critical importance: deciding cases that affect people across the state, supporting local courts in their essential functions, and educating Ohioans about the rule of law and the judiciary’s role in society.

The report highlights some of the Court’s major accomplishments in 2024, including new resources for local courts to improve reporting to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, new e-filing capabilities, timely resolution of cases, and expanding civic education and public engagement. Major events in 2024 reflect the Court’s commitment to improved outcomes for Ohioans, including the first ever Kids Summit, 10th annual Lean Forward Veterans Summit, and 20th annual Specialized Dockets Conference.

Other accomplishments include:

The Judicial Assignment Program utilized necessary judicial resources to ensure the timely administration of justice. In 2024, significant enhancements were made to the Interactive Generator of Online Requests (IGOR) to facilitate the timely assignment of judges, ensuring predictability, transparency, and consistency.

The Advisory Committee to the Commission on the Rules of Practice and Procedure and the Supreme Court Practice Rules Committee worked to lay the groundwork that will advance Marsy’s Law throughout Ohio courts, as envisioned in Ohio’s Constitution, to secure justice and due process for victims throughout the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

The Court awarded more than $2.8 million in technology support, some of which helped local courts implement e-filing systems. The grants also empowered courts to update case management systems and use other technologies to improve case processing times.

“The spirit of this year’s theme lies in perpetual self-assessment and innovation. It is a recognition that the work of justice is never static — it requires constant refinement, new technologies, and collaboration with judges, attorneys, and community leaders,” said Chief Justice Kennedy. “By listening to our partners and leading with purpose, we ensure the judicial system evolves to meet the needs of those it serves while preserving the principles of fairness and equality.”