Entire Hamlet for Sale in Southern France with 17 Homes and Amazing Views

Rare on the Market - An Entire Private Hamlet of 17 Renovated Homes with Panoramic Views and a Swimming Pool for Sale in Southern France.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the foothills of the Cévennes, near the historic town of Les Vans, a rare opportunity awaits: an entire private hamlet of 17 fully renovated dwellings, set on 12.5 hectares of pristine land, is now available for purchase. Offered at €2,990,000, this extraordinary property invites buyers not just to own a home in France, but to own the lifestyle, the setting, and the story that comes with it.A Hamlet in Harmony with NaturePositioned on a peaceful hilltop with commanding panoramic views, this stone hamlet blends modern comfort with timeless character. Surrounded by natural woodland and trails, it offers the serenity of authentic countryside living , just a short drive from the vibrant markets, festivals, and culture of Les Vans, one of Ardèche’s most charming and touristic destinations.Property Highlights:* 17 individual dwellings, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms* Renovated to high standards while preserving stone façades, wooden beams, and traditional features* Private terraces with views across valleys and forests* 110 sqm reception hall with semi-professional kitchen — ideal for events, workshops, or communal use* Large swimming pool (12.5 x 6.5m)* Bread oven, stone barns, and a 120 sqm hangar offering further flexibility* Set on over 12 hectares of land, a mix of meadows, forest, and open spaceA Place with a Past, and a FutureLocated near Les Vans, a town with deep Huguenot roots, a history of silk weaving, and a rebellious streak dating back to the 18th-century Masques Armés uprising, this region is no stranger to reinvention. Today, it’s beloved for eco-tourism, outdoor adventure and slow living.Whether you dream of opening a boutique retreat, yoga centre, eco-village, or artistic residence, or want a spacious estate for family, friends, or co-ownership, this hamlet offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape something lasting.To Buy or Not to Buy?“The property is ready today, no renovation headaches, no bureaucracy. “We don’t see opportunities like this very often; it’s one of those ‘ start a new chapter and lifestyle in France’ moments.”About MY-FRENCH-HOUSE.COMMY FRENCH HOUSE is an award-winning real estate platform committed to providing clients with the best options for rural living and investing in France.

