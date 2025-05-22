The University of Arizona Global Campus Opens Call for Proposals for 2025 Teaching and Learning Conference

This conference is a space where scholars, educators, and professionals bring both the science and soul of learning to life.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost for Global Campus Academic Affairs at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is now accepting proposals for its 11th annual Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) , taking place virtually from November 4–6, 2025. This year’s theme, “The Science and Soul of the Learning Organization,” invites educators, researchers, and practitioners to explore how learning institutions can foster cultures of continuous growth, collaboration, and innovation. Drawing from Peter Senge’s five disciplines—systems thinking, mental models, shared vision, personal mastery, and team learning—the conference will showcase theoretical and practical approaches to advancing learning communities.Proposal submissions are due by July 30, 2025, and can be submitted online at uagc.edu/teaching-learning-conference. To support prospective presenters, UAGC will host three virtual TLC Think Tank sessions on May 21, June 18, and July 8. These interactive forums are designed to help refine proposals, provide feedback, and foster collaboration. Registration and full details are available on the conference website.With more than 900 attendees expected from across higher education—including faculty, students, curriculum developers, and support staff—the conference will offer dedicated tracks in institutional research, doctoral student work, early childhood education, and more. As a free, fully virtual event, TLC provides an inclusive platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and publishing in peer-reviewed proceedings.“At UAGC, we believe that learning organizations are built not only through innovative systems but through the people who infuse them with purpose,” said Blake Naughton, vice provost for Global Campus Academic Affairs at UAGC . “This conference is a space where scholars, educators, and professionals bring both the science and soul of learning to life.”Pre-recorded sessions will be due October 1, with asynchronous access available starting October 21. Live sessions will take place during the main event from November 4–6. Whether you're a seasoned presenter or joining for the first time, TLC offers mentorship, resources, and a community committed to advancing teaching and learning.For more information or to submit a proposal, visit uagc.edu/teaching-learning-conference.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

