'Misunderstood', The mental health book that is making waves across borders

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented publishing success, MISUNDERSTOOD – A Guide to Mental Wellness, authored by social reformer and legal crusader Sree Krishna Seelam, has taken the global literary scene by storm, topping the charts across 12 countries, including India, the USA, Germany, Australia, Canada, and the UK, without a single penny spent on marketing.

The book is being hailed as a movement, not just a manuscript.

Rooted in raw honesty, scientific insight, and heart-wrenching real-life stories, MISUNDERSTOOD is more than a guide; it's a revolution in how society perceives mental health.

"This book was born out of silence, stigma, and pain. But it now speaks loudly for those who couldn't. It's my war cry and my peace offering."

– Sree Krishna Seelam

Sree Krishna Seelam, known for donating all royalties from his bestsellers to social causes, leads the www.wedidit.in Foundation, a volunteer-powered non-profit with over 12,000 changemakers worldwide.

His latest work was co-created by a remarkable team of therapists, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, educators, and hundreds of grassroots volunteers from rural India to international universities, making it a truly people-powered project.

A Global Phenomenon with Local Roots

The book's record-breaking success, achieved with zero ad budget, reflects not just the need for mental health reform but the collective hunger for empathy, understanding, and truth. Readers from all walks of life have called it "life-saving," "soul-healing," and "the first book that finally understood them."

About the Author

Sree Krishna Seelam is no ordinary writer. With 21 books across law, mental health, human rights, and social justice, he has turned his pen into a weapon for change. An aspiring lawmaker, an advocate for change, and founder of a pro bono legal service brand called www.Middlemen.asia, Sree is on a mission to make the world a better place, one reader, one reform, and one book at a time.

What Makes MISUNDERSTOOD Different?

Backed by clinical insight, real-life suicide cases, and survivor stories

Features contributions from licensed professionals and trained mental health advocates

Every chapter includes practical tools: mental exercises, writing prompts, and daily actions

100% of proceeds support mental health education and suicide prevention campaigns in India

Join the Movement

With mental health issues rising globally post-pandemic, MISUNDERSTOOD has become a call to action. It's not just a book; it's a blueprint for building a more compassionate, informed world.

Readers, professionals, and policymakers alike are invited to read, share, and take part in the mental wellness movement by downloading the book for free from https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMDTK2R7

Legal Disclaimer:

