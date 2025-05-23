Deminor Raises EUR 100 Million for Global Growth & Expands Commitment to Social Responsibility with B-Corp Certification

Deminor Raises EUR 100 Million to Support Global Growth and Expands Commitment to Social Responsibility by Becoming B-Corp Certified

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deminor , a leading global litigation funder , is pleased to announce the successful completion of a EUR 100 million funding round. The proceeds will be used to support the continued expansion of Deminor’s litigation portfolio across its three core regions: Continental Europe, the UK and Asia.Next to this major funding milestone, Deminor has also achieved the “Certified B Corporation™” status, becoming the first litigation funder outside the US to do so. This certification highlights the company’s commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.1. Over the past few years, Deminor has significantly diversified its portfolio in terms of both claim types and geographic reach. Originally focused on securities actions for investors in Continental Europe, Deminor now finances a broad range of claims, including competition and antitrust cases, collective consumer actions and commercial litigation/arbitration throughout its three core regions: Continental Europe, the UK and Asia.The firm currently funds 47 active cases and has funded a total of 85 cases across 23 jurisdictions. Notably, 78.8% of all concluded cases have resulted in positive outcomes for clients - reflecting Deminor’s disciplined case selection and prudent risk management approach.Deminor also leverages a proprietary digital platform to deliver technology-driven solutions for managing mass claims in areas such as securities, antitrust, and consumer law.2. The latest investment round of EUR 100 million, comprising equity, senior and junior debt, and asset-backed financing, includes participation from a diverse group of investors. These include Contingency Capital LLC (New York), which provided a EUR 72 million (USD 80 million) secured credit facility to the company, alongside finance&invest.brussels SA (backed by the Brussels regional government and local financial institutions), Stalusa (a Belgian family office), and Saffelberg Investments (a Belgian private equity firm). Existing shareholders, including Deminor’s management team, also participated in the round.Despite challenging market conditions and regulatory uncertainty in 2023 and 2024, the legal finance sector remains resilient and is expected to record strong growth in 2025 and beyond. Key drivers include growing market awareness, restricted corporate credit access, and a rising number of collective actions by both businesses and consumers.3. As the first litigation funder outside the USA to achieve B Corp certification , Deminor reaffirms its mission as a value-driven organization. High ethical standards have always guided its investment strategy, and the firm is proud to support claimants who might otherwise lack access to justice. Deminor believes this approach promotes a more balanced legal landscape and contributes to a fairer economy and society.About Deminor:Founded in 1990, Deminor is a Band 1 Chambers & Partners international litigation funder with offices in Brussels, London, Hamburg, New York, Hong Kong, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. Deminor’s name, derived from the French ‘défense des minoritaires’, reflects its origins in providing services to minority shareholders. Deminor is still very much defined by the pursuit of good causes and its determination to restore justice for clients.Combining skill sets from 19 different nationalities and 22 languages, Deminor has actively supported cases in 23 different jurisdictions, including the Americas, the Middle East and offshore centres such as the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.In addition to funding one-to-one commercial claims, Deminor originates, syndicates and funds group actions. In 2018, Deminor was instrumental in securing the two largest securities settlements in Europe (EUR 1.4 bn in the Steinhoff case and EUR 1.3 bn in Fortis/Ageas).

