Accounting Meets Innovation: Outsourced CFO Launches “Accountants of the Future”

Premier event series debuts in Cape Town, empowering accountants to thrive in a digital-first world through insights, networking and industry innovation.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a leader in financial strategy and cloud accounting solutions will be hosting its first ever ‘Accountants of the Future’ event, kicking off with an in-person gathering in Cape Town on 5 June 2025. The event, sponsored by global accounting software provider Xero, will explore the evolving role of accountants in a tech-driven, remote-first world.

Aimed at forward-thinking finance professionals, this inaugural event is designed to foster innovation, career development, and strategic networking in an era defined by artificial intelligence (AI), the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and rapid regulatory change. The event will feature panel discussions, speed networking, and breakout sessions.

“As the financial landscape evolves, so must the people who lead it,” says Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder of OCFO. “Accountants of the Future is more than just an event. We see it as a platform for education, conversation, and community. We’re creating a space where future finance leaders can upskill, exchange ideas, and prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Programme highlights:

- The accountant’s role in the age of AI and 4IR

- Career development & emerging opportunities

- Adopting new technologies (automation, blockchain, cloud platforms)

- Mental wellness & emotional resilience in a high-performance world

“This event is about bridging the gap between tradition and transformation,” says Damian Baker, Executive Head of Cloud Accounting at OCFO. “We want to demystify the technologies shaping our industry while keeping the human aspect of accounting front and centre-especially as firms adopt hybrid and remote models.”

OCFO believes the future of accounting belongs to the professionals who blend technical competence with digital fluency and emotional intelligence. Through practical advice, knowledge-sharing and meaningful collaboration, the event will help attendees to not just keep up, but lead the way forward with purpose and impact.

Event Details:

- Date: 5 June 2025

- Time: 17:00 – 20:00

- Venue: Innovation City, Darter Road, Cape Town

- Price: R100 (early bird), R150 (regular price)

Registration is now open for the Accountants of the Future launch event. Seats are limited - early booking is recommended.

Reserve your seat for Accountants of the Future here.

About Outsourced CFO (OCFO)

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, helping entrepreneurs and high-growth businesses scale with confidence. Founded in South Africa and serving clients globally, OCFO provides fractional CFO services, cloud accounting implementation, and strategic finance advisory to businesses across a wide range of industries. By combining deep financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, OCFO empowers founders to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and unlock long-term growth. Learn more at www.ocfo.com

