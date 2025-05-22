DigiProd Pass signs MoU with BGMEA: Preparing Bangladesh’s Garment Supply Chain for EU Market Compliance

DigiProd Pass Ltd., Digital Architect, and BGMEA launch a pilot to implement blockchain-based Digital Product Passports in Bangladesh’s garment industry

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiProd Pass Ltd. and Digital Architect, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to initiate a pilot project for implementing a blockchain-enabled Digital Product Passport (DPP) system in the Bangladeshi garment industry.The MoU signing ceremony took place at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka, signifying a major step forward in the industry’s commitment to transparency, sustainability, and alignment with international regulatory standards. The MoU was signed by BGMEA Administrator Mr. Anwar Hossain, Mr. Salauddin Sohag, Managing Director of DigiProd Pass Ltd., and Dr. Fahim Chowdhury, CEO of Digital Architect and Technovative Solutions Limited.Over the 24-month pilot period, BGMEA will onboard selected garment manufacturers and coordinate data provision and integration support. DigiProd Pass Ltd. will lead the technical development and implementation of the DPP platform, while Digital Architect will act as the local technology partner, delivering services such as Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), data collection, system deployment, training, and integration.An image of DigiProd Pass signs MoU with BGMEAThe pilot initiative seeks to assess the feasibility of designing, developing, and implementing a Digital Product Passport (DPP)—a digital tool aimed at enhancing traceability and accountability throughout the garment value chain. By capturing and sharing verified data on a product’s lifecycle, environmental footprint, and sustainability performance, the DPP is positioned to strengthen Bangladesh’s competitive edge in the global apparel market.The urgency of this pilot project is underscored by the fact that a very significant percentage (almost 60%) of Bangladesh’s garment exports are destined for the European market, making the EU the country’s single largest apparel market. As such, compliance with evolving EU standards is not optional—it is essential. The DPP is a fundamental requirement under the EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), adopted by the European Parliament in April 2024, with phased implementation beginning in 2026. This legislation will mandate that textile and other high-impact products entering the EU market carry a digital passport containing data on sustainability, durability, and environmental impact. For Bangladesh, which is the second-largest garment exporter globally, embracing DPP now is a strategic move to safeguard and future-proof its access to the EU market.This pilot project’s core objectives include evaluating the technical and operational viability of the DPP system, promoting transparency and traceability in garment production, supporting adherence to sustainability and regulatory standards, and training relevant stakeholders while assessing the system’s potential for broader industry-wide adoption.About DigiProd Pass Ltd.DigiProd Pass Ltd. is the specialist division of Technovative Solutions Ltd, a UK research-based organisation dedicated to the advancement of innovative digital solutions to address real-world challenges. DigiProd Pass Ltd. brings proven expertise in blockchain-based product traceability and compliance systems, with experience working on EU-aligned sustainability frameworks such as Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Product Environmental Footprint (PEF). DigiProd Pass’ established understanding of European regulatory landscapes, combined with a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and transparent supply chains, makes the company a highly relevant technology partner for Bangladesh’s apparel sector, especially in preparing for evolving EU market requirements. Offering traceability from source through production and sale to end-of-life, DPPs of DigiProd Pass provide evidence of standards, compliance, environmental and social responsibility.About Digital ArchitectDigital Architect is a Bangladesh-based technology solutions provider and the local partner of DigiProd Pass Ltd., both divisions of Technovative Solutions Ltd, a UK research-driven organisation committed to developing cutting-edge digital innovations for global impact. As a key technology enabler in the Digital Product Passport (DPP) pilot initiative with BGMEA, Digital Architect will contribute and support the local deployment, integration, and stakeholder training essential to the success of the project. The company brings specialised expertise in Fintech and software services, alongside hands-on capabilities in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and sustainability data collection. With a strong focus on transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance, Digital Architect is uniquely positioned to bridge global technological frameworks with local industry needs.

