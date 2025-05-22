Kaluza acquires Australian energy software specialist Beige Technologies

Kaluza acquires Beige Technologies

Acquisition strengthens Kaluza’s global software offering and expands APAC footprint to accelerate the energy transition

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaluza, the advanced software platform for energy, has acquired Beige Technologies (“Beige”), a leading Australian technology company blending advanced software engineering with deep market insight for enterprise energy retailers.

As commercial energy users' requirements become more complex with the growing need to decarbonise their operations, energy suppliers require advanced solutions that can adapt to these increasingly diverse requirements. The acquisition will enable Kaluza to continue to respond to these growing demands by enhancing its platform capabilities for suppliers serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Kaluza powers intelligent energy management for global industry leaders including AGL, one of Australia’s leading energy suppliers. By adding Beige’s advanced quoting, billing, and data orchestration tools, energy suppliers using Kaluza will be able to streamline pricing, generate actionable insights and improve risk management.

Beige’s product suite, known as the “Zoo”, is uniquely positioned to help energy suppliers navigate the rapidly evolving energy landscape. Moose, its flagship tool, is trusted by major Australian providers to generate tailored solar, battery, and grid quotes in a few minutes, a task that typically takes days with legacy systems. This enables faster sales cycles, significantly higher productivity and greater operational agility. Spider, another core application, uses AI to reconcile billing data and helps energy suppliers manage growing tariff complexity with increased speed and confidence.

The acquisition will significantly enhance local expertise, accelerate product development and expand operational capacity to better serve customers in the APAC region and beyond.

Melissa Gander, CEO of Kaluza, said:

"Integrating Beige’s capabilities into Kaluza’s platform opens up a whole new sector for Kaluza, accelerating our growth in APAC and beyond. Combined with Kaluza's energy optimisation technology, we look forward to unlocking the potential for large-scale commercial users to accelerate the shift to a cleaner, decentralised energy system."

Lee White, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Beige Technologies, said:

"Our pioneering technology has been battle-tested in Australia, one of the world’s most advanced and complex energy markets, operating at the bleeding edge of the energy transition. Many of the challenges we’ve solved are now emerging globally, and we’re thrilled to scale our impact by bringing these high-performance tools to energy suppliers worldwide through Kaluza."

This acquisition builds on Kaluza’s recent global momentum, including a US$100 million investment with AGL and a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to expand in Japan.

More About Beige Technologies

Founded in 2018 by Lee White, Ravi Chandiramani, and Jesse Warburg, Beige Technologies has established itself as a leader in energy software innovation. The company’s team of more than 50 includes a unique blend of software engineers, technical leads, sales, and management professionals, all dedicated to building next-generation SaaS solutions for the evolving energy sector. Kaluza has acquired Beige Technologies' people, brand, customer contracts, and intellectual property.

About Kaluza

As the energy industry navigates rising costs, grid constraints, and the urgent need for decarbonisation, Kaluza provides a cutting-edge software platform that empowers energy providers to transform and scale for a low-carbon world. Powered by real-time data at the core, Kaluza streamlines retail operations, enhances customer service and drives scalable innovation in smart energy technologies. In 2024, Kaluza secured a US$100 million investment and licensing agreement with AGL to accelerate decarbonisation and support global growth. Through commercial partnerships with world-leading brands such as Volkswagen and Volvo, Kaluza is driving personalised, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

To learn more, visit kaluza.com.

Contact

media@kaluza.com

Kaluza acquires Australian energy software specialist Beige Technologies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.