Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

On International Day for Biological Diversity which is celebrated annually on 22 May 2025, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, calls on all South Africans to contribute to the restoration and protection of our nation's biological resources.

“South Africa joins the global community in celebrating this important day under the theme Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development, which highlights the essential connection between biodiversity and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We stress the urgency of accelerating efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, which is essential for achieving the SDGs,” said Minister George.

Building on the outcomes of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP16) held in Colombia last year, this year’s International Day for Biological Diversity campaign emphasizes the interconnectedness of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). Both frameworks are crucial for fostering a world where humanity lives in harmony with nature.

“As a department, it is important for us to reflect on the synergies and alignment between our local biodiversity strategy and action plans with the objectives of this year’s International Day of Biological Diversity, which include enhancing public awareness of the fundamental importance of biodiversity to all life on Earth and address socio-economic complexities such as poverty and inequality,” said Minister George.

On the day, the DFFE, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), will host the National Biodiversity Offset Guideline Conference. This conference aims to address the complexities and opportunities of biodiversity offsetting as a tool contributing towards sustainable development, bringing together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss best practices and innovative approaches to biodiversity conservation.

Minister George calls on all stakeholders to join in this vital campaign to protect and preserve our planet's biodiversity. “Together, we can ensure a sustainable future for all,” added Minister George.

