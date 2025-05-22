MiL.k (MLK) Achieves its Arbitrum Migration with Over 80,000 Wallets in Five Weeks

Summary: MiL.k (MLK), a blockchain-powered loyalty integration platform with over 1.5 million users, sets a new record in migration to Arbitrum in five weeks

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest news, MiL.k shatters all records with over 80,000+ wallets migration to Arbitrum within a month. Following its official migration to Arbitrum, the platform gained momentum across the Layer 2 ecosystem. Over 80,000 users successfully transitioned their MLK assets to the Arbitrum network, marking a major shift in MiL.k’s technical and strategic direction.

According to the DappRadar data as of May 14, the project now achieves an unprecedented milestone within just five weeks of the April 10 migration.

Known for connecting traditional reward systems with decentralized infrastructure, MiL.k enables users to convert real-world loyalty points from airlines, retailers, and travel agencies into Milk Coin (MLK), its native utility token.

The Web2-to-Web3 bridging model has led MiL.k to form strategic partnerships with major conglomerates including AirAsia, OK Cashbag (Loyalty platform operated by SK Group, the second largest group in Korea) and L.Point (Loyalty platform operated by Lotted Group), and NOL, Korea’s largest online travel agency. These integrations go beyond symbolic collaborations—users actively redeem and exchange points through MiL.k’s mobile application, which has become a popular lifestyle app in South Korea. Services like booking flights with AirAsia mileage or exchanging offline retail points into MLK for real-time liquidity are already live, and adoption continues to grow. The platform has reported consistent monthly active user growth, driven by its ease of use and the tangible financial value users gain from consolidating previously siloed loyalty assets.

In addition to on-chain traction, MiL.k launched its first decentralized trading pool on Camelot, a leading DEX native to Arbitrum, where the MLK-ETH pair has already surpassed $450,000 in trading volume. The project also partnered with Galxe, a credential-based Web3 platform with over 33 million users, onboarding thousands of new global participants through its post-migration quest campaign.

These developments reflect MiL.k’s growing role as a gateway between mainstream consumers and emerging blockchain infrastructure. Rather than focusing solely on crypto-native audiences, the project leverages its real-world utility and corporate partnerships to draw a wider demographic into Web3 ecosystems. This approach has resulted in steady user base growth, with MiL.k attracting a blend of retail users from Korea’s top mobile services and a growing international user segment engaging via campaigns and liquidity activities.

1.5M+ Users and Growing Cross-Border Demand

A MiL.k spokesperson noted, “The success of our Arbitrum migration proves that real-world loyalty programs can evolve into scalable, interoperable assets in the decentralized economy. We’re now entering a phase of cross-sector collaboration—integrating MLK into DeFi, quests, and community-driven applications that align with how modern consumers engage online.”

With an established user base, measurable product-market fit, and increasing activity across major blockchain platforms, MiL.k is well-positioned to redefine how loyalty points function in the digital economy.

About MiL.k:

MiL.k is a South Korea-based blockchain platform that connects loyalty programs from travel, retail, and lifestyle services through its native Milk Coin (MLK). The project enables seamless exchange and integration of reward points across service providers, offering users real value and liquidity. Having secured partnerships with some of Asia’s leading corporations, MiL.k recently joined the Arbitrum ecosystem to expand its global reach and bring loyalty assets into the Web3 age.

