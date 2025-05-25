India’s Unseen Battlefield: The Urgent Need for Anti-Jamming Technology

GPS interference is evolving in India, tracking live map by SkAI Live Data.

As modern warfare expands beyond traditional domains into the invisible spectrum of electronic warfare, India faces a growing threat: GNSS (GPS) interference.

INDIA, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While India continues to advance its indigenous UAVs, loitering munitions, and autonomous systems, many of these platforms share a critical vulnerability—their reliance on unprotected satellite navigation. And this threat is no longer theoretical.

Recent escalations with Pakistan—including drone incursions, cyber operations, and suspected GPS interference near sensitive border areas—have highlighted the increasing use of low-cost, easily concealed GNSS jamming tools. These devices can disrupt UAV operations, sever navigation links, and compromise mission success, no matter how sophisticated the system may be.

Without a strong layer of GNSS protection, even the most advanced unmanned systems risk operational failure, loss of control, and degraded national security capabilities.

A proven countermeasure comes from infiniDome, a global leader in GNSS protection technology. The company develops lightweight, easily integrable anti-jamming solutions—already deployed by leading defense forces—to ensure continuous operation in contested electromagnetic environments.

What sets infiniDome apart is not just the technology itself, but its extensive operational experience in active conflict zones and its strategic focus on compact, cost-effective systems. These systems are perfectly suited to India’s growing demand for scalable, lightweight UAVs and autonomous solutions.

If India aims to lead the region in defense innovation, it must also lead in protection.

In tomorrow’s battlefield, advantage won’t go to the biggest or the most advanced system, but to the one that can maintain navigation and control when it matters most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.