Guy Quigley Re-Releases 'The Rebel Son' and 'The Thundering Smoke' Trilogy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed novelist and film producer Guy Quigley is proud to announce the re-release of his gripping historical thriller, The Rebel Son, along with his epic trilogy, The Thundering Smoke, now republished with brand-new cover designs that capture the raw intensity and emotional depth of each story.

Set in the turbulent 1970s during the Rhodesian Liberation War, The Rebel Son follows Jake Fallon, a Vietnam War veteran from Philadelphia whose vacation in Africa takes a harrowing turn when his plane is shot down by terrorists. What begins as an escape becomes a battle for survival and redemption in a war-torn land. Fueled by the loss of his best friend and the stirring connection to a mysterious African woman, Jake is forced to confront his past, the nature of war, and the meaning of love in the most unlikely place.

Known for his cinematic storytelling and visceral prose, Quigley brings Africa to life as a central character—raw, beautiful, and unforgiving. The Rebel Son is a powerful blend of war, romance, and transformation, ideal for fans of Wilbur Smith and Frederick Forsyth.

In conjunction with The Rebel Son, Quigley’s beloved trilogy The Thundering Smoke has also been re-released with refreshed covers and formatting:

● Book 1: The Price of Freedom – Set during the Irish War of Independence and later in Africa, this gripping saga follows Tom Sutton as he flees personal tragedy and searches for meaning in the wilds of Rhodesia. Haunted by loss, he forges a new life with the help of a young girl named Heidi and old war allies.

● Book 2: The Dutchman’s Plan – As Tom builds a future for himself and Heidi on the inherited ranch of Demberra, dark forces conspire to take everything away. A tale of family, inheritance, and treachery, Book 2 continues the saga with dramatic turns and emotional depth.

● Book 3: The End of the Line – The explosive finale sees Tom battling betrayal from within as his estranged son aligns with enemies to destroy him. A stunning conclusion unfolds in the shadows of Victoria Falls, where redemption, loss, and vengeance all collide.

Each installment in The Thundering Smoke series showcases Quigley’s masterful ability to blend sweeping landscapes, complex characters, and intense drama into unforgettable storytelling.

“Republishing these works with new covers is a way to reintroduce these stories to a new generation of readers,” said Quigley. “The themes of war, loss, resilience, and redemption are timeless—and these new editions reflect the power and emotion that drive each narrative.”

Buy Now on Amazon:

● 📘 The Rebel Son (Available now Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover)

● 📗 The Thundering Smoke Trilogy (Books 1–3) (Available now Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover)

About the Author:

Guy Quigley is a multifaceted storyteller, filmmaker, and entrepreneur whose dynamic career spans the entertainment and pharmaceutical industries. Drawing from a wealth of global experiences, Quigley infuses his writing with vivid authenticity, shaped by his deep knowledge of Irish history and his profound connection to Africa. His passion for storytelling and adventure is evident in every page, delivering compelling narratives that captivate and inspire. Whether behind the camera or at the writer’s desk, Quigley brings a unique voice and visionary perspective to every project he undertakes.

For more information, visit: 🌐 www.guyquigleybooks.com

