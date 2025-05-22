Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya leads inspection at Rheinmetall Denel Munition Facility, 23 May

As part of his proactive oversight programme to ensure the effective delivery of the Inspection and Enforcement Services' policy mandate, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr. Jomo Sibiya, MP, will conduct an official visit to Rheinmetall Denel Munition RF (Pty) Ltd (RDM) on 23 May 2025.

Located in Somerset West, Western Cape, RDM is the country's largest manufacturer of military explosives and a strategic national asset. The visit underscores the Department's commitment to ensuring full compliance with occupational health and safety legislation at high-risk industrial facilities.

The primary focus of the visit will be to conduct pre-licensing audits and occupational health and safety (OHS) inspections. RDM is not only a cornerstone of South Africa's defence manufacturing capability but also ranks as the second-largest manufacturer of its kind globally, producing some of the world's most advanced weaponry exclusively at this site.

Deputy Minister Sibiya will be accompanied by senior officials from the Department's Head Office and provincial inspectors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this significant inspection.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates