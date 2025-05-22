Deputy Minister Steve Letsike on reports of a rape case by instructor at SAPS Training Academy

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities welcomed the swift action taken by South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest and remove the instructor who is alleged to have raped a trainee student at the SAPS Training Academy in Tshwane.

The Department continues to issue a clarion call for the protection of Vulnerable Groups, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities, by all members of society, particularly law enforcement agencies. “We welcome the swift action taken by Minister Mchunu in calling for the arrest and removal of the perpetrator from the SAPS institutions,” said Deputy Minister Letsike.

Letsike joined voice with Minister Mchunu in calling on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to expedite the investigation processes. Additionally, Letsike further urges IPID to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served and that internal processes are followed diligently.

“The despicable act of violence against any vulnerable member of our community, particularly Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, is completely unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. The perpetrator must be brought to book, and let it be a clear and resounding message that no one is above the law,” concludes the Deputy Minister.

Members of the Community are advised to report any GBVF cases through the GBV Command Centre on 0800 428 428 04 *120* 7867#

