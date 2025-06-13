Minister Dion George briefs media on his first year in office, 19 Jun

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will brief the media on his ‘First Year in Office’ on Thursday, 19 June 2025 at the GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town. Minister George was sworn into office on 3 July 2024 to lead the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

In October 2024, at the ‘100 Days in Office’ media briefing, the Minister presented his Big 6 Strategic Priorities and provided key updates on developments the DFFE had made under his leadership. Since then, a great deal of progress has been made and various milestones have been reached. Minister George will thus reflect on some of the highlights since his appointment by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of his one-year anniversary in office.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 June 2025

Time: 14:00 – 16:00

Venue: GCIS Media Room in Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: +27 74 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

