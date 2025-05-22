Global E-Commerce Market to Reach USD 21.22 Trillion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence - Market Intelligence | Research & Advisory Firm

The e-commerce market is segmented by B2C (beauty & personal care, consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, F&B, furniture, and home), B2B, and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global e-commerce market continues its upward trajectory, with steady growth driven by increased internet usage, smartphone adoption, and the ease of digital transactions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global e-commerce market size is expected to grow from USD 10.19 Trillion in 2025 to USD 21.22 Trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.80%. As more consumers shift to online platforms for everyday purchases, digital-first retail strategies are becoming central to commerce worldwide.South Korea's Mature Digital Infrastructure Supports E-Commerce LeadershipSouth Korea stands out as one of the most mature and tech-savvy e-commerce markets globally. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is forecasted to grow from USD 3.35 trillion in 2025 to USD 8.15 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.49%. High-speed internet, mobile-first users, and AI-based personalization in shopping experiences are major drivers. Domestic platforms are also innovating in last-mile delivery and customer engagement.Get insights into the: South Korea E-Commerce Market Brazil: Digital Payments Fuel E-Commerce ExpansionBrazil is quickly expanding its digital commerce footprint. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Brazilian e-commerce market is set to increase from USD 62.87 billion in 2025 to USD 149.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.91%. With more Brazilians gaining internet access and adopting mobile banking, online retail has become a preferred channel. Payment innovations and social commerce are further accelerating online retail growth in the country.Read more about the Brazil e-commerce market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/brazil-ecommerce-market?utm_source=einpr India: Tier 2 and 3 Cities Lead E-Commerce GrowthIndia's e-commerce industry continues to thrive, supported by digital infrastructure and growing online consumption. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is expected to expand from USD 137.21 billion in 2025 to USD 363.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.50%. Mobile commerce, UPI-based payments, and rising rural participation are influencing online buying patterns. Government initiatives like Digital India are also paving the way for deeper market penetration.Get insights into the: India E-Commerce Market Vietnam: Social Commerce and Mobile Shopping SurgeVietnam is emerging as a promising e-commerce market in Southeast Asia. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 16.18 billion in 2025 to USD 26.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.09%. Urbanization, improved logistics, and government support for cashless payments are shaping the digital retail environment. Vietnamese consumers are increasingly engaging with local and cross-border platforms for a variety of product categories.Read more about the Vietnam e-commerce market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vietnam-ecommerce-market?utm_source=einpr ConclusionE-commerce is no longer a segment but a dominant force reshaping retail across global and regional markets. According to Mordor Intelligence, each market covered—whether it's the mature landscape of South Korea, the scale of India, or the growth momentum in Brazil and Vietnam—is contributing to the multi-trillion-dollar expansion of global digital commerce.Strategic investments in logistics, fintech, and personalization are becoming non-negotiable for players aiming to stay competitive. For stakeholders—from platform operators to policy makers—the insights from these regional and global trends highlight the need for agile digital strategies and localized execution.As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the next phase of e-commerce growth will likely center on ecosystem collaboration, seamless user experiences, and the integration of offline and online retail environments.Get insights into the digital commerce market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-ecommerce-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 