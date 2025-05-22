Bank of Baroda UAE Partners with In-Solutions Global to Launch Jaywan Cards in UAE

Jaywan Card Launch at Seamless 2025: ISG & Bank of Baroda UAE

In future, Jaywan’s interoperability with RuPay also provides a seamless cross-border experience, making it a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike.” — Praveen Balusu, SVP - Product & Delivery at ISG

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Morgan-backed fintech venture, In-Solutions Global (ISG), has partnered with Bank of Baroda UAE to launch Jaywan Cards in the UAE. This collaboration reinforces ISG’s commitment to enabling localised, secure, and cost-effective payment solutions for banks and consumers in the region.The introduction of Jaywan Cards will significantly enhance merchant acceptance by offering lower costs and fees, improved transaction controls, and a fully digitised environment for payments and reporting. This creates a more efficient and attractive solution for the UAE’s evolving payments ecosystem.The Jaywan Scheme operates under defined scheme guidelines, ensuring transactions comply with the highest security and regulatory standards. The Jaywan Card seeks to simplify financial transactions using the UAE’s own card network. As the card service provider, ISG will ensure high acceptance rates across various merchant categories in the UAE, including retail, hospitality, and e-commerce.Jaywan Cards offer lower transaction costs and reduce reliance on foreign card networks by enabling optimized domestic payment processing. They also promote stronger financial inclusion by encouraging the shift from cash to digital payments. Additionally, the cards ensure enhanced security and full regulatory compliance under the framework set by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).Praveen Balusu, SVP - Product & Delivery at ISG, added: “ISG is proud to be at the forefront of fintech innovation in the UAE. By enabling end-to-end Jaywan card issuance, we are helping regional banks and financial institutions adopt a fully localized payment system that is both efficient and scalable. In future, Jaywan’s interoperability with RuPay also provides a seamless cross-border experience, making it a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike”ISG has been a trusted partner for major banks across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, providing industry-leading settlement and reconciliation services. The company’s deep expertise in domestic payment processing ensures seamless Jaywan implementation, enabling banks like Bank of Baroda, UAE to offer innovative and cost-efficient solutions to their customers.Philip Glickman, Managing Director, International at ISG, stated: “This partnership reflects ISG’s dedication to shaping the future of payments in the UAE. By delivering end-to-end Jaywan card personalisation and related operations, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency for our partners but also contributing to a more self-reliant and secure payments ecosystem. Jaywan’s localization, affordability make it a game-changer for the region’s financial landscape.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.