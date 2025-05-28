Economy Middle East Summit 2025, Gathers Public and Private Sectors to Drive Sustainable Growth

Economy Middle East Summit opening

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially opened the Economy Middle East Summit 2025, which convened high-level public and private sector leaders to discuss collaborative solutions for sustainable economic transformation. The event was held at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) under the theme “Bridging Sectors, Building Economic Growth”, and brought together more than 1,500 participants, including policymakers, business leaders, global investors, and technology pioneers.In his opening address, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan welcomed delegates and emphasized the summit’s timely focus on collaboration and future-readiness.He said:“It is a deep personal pleasure to join you at the second edition of the Economy Middle East Summit. We come together as governments, businesses, and stakeholders to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and imagine new possibilities for the future of our economies and our region.”He added:“Today, we gather at a critical moment that demands clarity of vision, boldness of action, and depth of partnership. The global economic landscape is undergoing profound transformation — driven by shifts in trade, geopolitical realignments, technological revolutions, and societal expectations. These changes offer rare windows of opportunity.”H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, delivered the opening remarks and shared the UAE perspective on navigating the global economy.“The global economic landscape in 2025 is marked by heightened uncertainty. The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook projects global growth at 2.8 percent and this year at 3 percent next year,” the minister said.He added: “Our approach is rooted in the belief that economic prosperity is achieved through cooperation, not isolation. By building bridges, we aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable global economy. Our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa reflect this commitment, expanding our market access, strengthening supply chains, and accelerating investment flows. These agreements have not only diversified our economic partnerships but have also bolstered our resilience against external shocks. As a result, we expect the impact of recent U.S. tariffs on the UAE economy to remain limited.”Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said: “As an official partner of the Economy Middle East Summit, we are pleased to have been part of this platform that brought together influential voices from across the region. The event not only provided an invaluable opportunity for industry experts and leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, but also an opportunity for the ecosystem to listen to and connect on matters that are important for fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic growth.”Economy, investment and financial servicesA high-profile panel featuring Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN special envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda, H.E. Rashed Al Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Safaa El Tayeb El-Kogali, country director for the GCC, World Bank, discussed the world’s economic landscape, highlighting key issues that affect global trade, noting that the global economy’s order which has been in place for decades, is now changing.Technology, sustainability high on agenda of future-proofing economyTechnology continues to be a major conduit for enabling smart cities to thrive and enhancing living standards across the region, but also in transforming the mobility of people and goods as well as in transitioning to a greener and sustainable economy.Major stakeholders and thought leaders in this field – from e& and Mercedes-Benz to Siemens and Mubadala – shared optimism on the region’s path to technological adoption and innovation.Joe Chidiac, Publisher of JC Media Group and organizers of the summit, said: “As we venture into today’s journey of dialogue and discovery, I challenge each one of you to embrace the spirit of innovation that has been the hallmark of the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi. The partnerships formed here, the ideas exchanged, and the commitments made will ripple beyond these walls to shape economies, empower communities, and create prosperity for generations to come. Together, let us bridge sectors and build not just growth, but a legacy of sustainable economic excellence.”

