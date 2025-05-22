Clue Reaches 1 Million Paid Subscribers, Cementing Position as Leading Data-Driven Women's Health Intelligence Platform

BERLIN, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue, the data-driven women's health intelligence platform, today announced it has reached 1 million paid subscribers, more than doubling its subscriber base in just over a year. This milestone comes amid explosive growth in the digital menstrual health market, projected to grow from €1.2 billion in 2024 to €9.3 billion by 2030 -- an 8x increase in just six years.

As consumers increasingly seek digital tools to manage their health proactively, women are turning to technology for insights into their reproductive health. Recent studies show that 78% of women experience cycle-related symptoms that impact their quality of life, yet traditional healthcare systems often fail to address these concerns adequately.

"Reaching one million paid subscribers represents more than just a business milestone," said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "It validates our mission to provide women everywhere with deeply personalized, science-driven health intelligence that helps them understand and navigate their bodies with confidence. Our subscribers are using Clue not just to track periods, but to gain insights across their entire reproductive journey."

Scientific Foundation and Regulatory Excellence Drive Trust

Central to Clue's success has been its unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, medical accuracy, and data privacy. The company maintains the highest medical standards with CE-licensed conceive products and FDA compliance, ensuring both user trust and clinical validity. This regulatory excellence has enabled Clue to amass one of the world's largest reproductive health dataset.

Clue's remarkable longitudinal dataset comprises over 25 billion health data points, 750 million cycles analyzed, and 3.2 million confirmed diagnoses recorded. This rich data foundation, protected by stringent GDPR privacy measures, has earned the trust of more than 10 million women worldwide who confidently share their most sensitive health information with the platform.

Powerful Technology and Data Create Superior User Experience

By combining this extensive dataset with its technology platform, Clue delivers highly personalized reproductive lifecycle analytics that adapt to each user's unique patterns over time. These include deep cycle intelligence, conception predictions, pregnancy tracking, and perimenopause support -- comprehensive insights that evolve with women through every life stage.

This data-driven approach has resulted in exceptional user satisfaction, with Clue maintaining a 4.8-star rating from over 2.5 million reviews. The app's subscriber retention rates are substantially above industry averages, with 81% of users reporting that Clue helps them feel more prepared for symptoms and 72% saying it gives them greater control of their health.

"Our users consistently tell us that Clue provides insights they can't get elsewhere," said White. "They're not just tracking their periods -- they're understanding patterns in their energy levels, sleep quality, mood, and physical symptoms that impact their daily lives. This comprehensive understanding builds loyalty that translates directly to subscription longevity."

Strategic Marketing and Partnerships Drive Acquisition

Clue's subscriber growth has been accelerated by the arrival of Chief Marketing Officer Louise Troen, who joined in February 2024 and has transformed the company's acquisition strategy.

"We've significantly enhanced our approach to both paid and organic customer acquisition," said Troen. "By optimizing data-driven campaigns across leading social media platforms, alongside app store optimization, we're able to precisely target high-conversion prospects -- particularly digitally savvy women navigating conception, contraception, or other cycle-related concerns."

The data reveals interesting demographic patterns among Clue's user base. While the free app attracts a broad age range, paid subscribers tend to be women in their 30s seeking more comprehensive health insights. Many of Clue's younger users in their 20s, who initially join as free users, eventually convert to paid subscriptions as they age and their health needs evolve.

Meanwhile, Clue's B2B2C partnerships have created additional acquisition channels that deliver new subscribers at a fraction of traditional marketing costs, resulting in an LTV/CAC ratio improved by 50% in the past year. These strategic alliances with complementary wellness brands, healthcare providers, and employers not only expand Clue's reach but also bring in users who are often predisposed to value premium features.

Accelerated Growth and Commercial Success

The combination of trusted scientific foundation, superior user experience, and strategic marketing has driven remarkable business results. Clue's conversion rate from free to paid users has increased from 3.7% in early 2023 to 9.3% today, reflecting the growing value users see in Clue's premium offerings.

"This growth in conversion efficiency, alongside our expanding user base, has been instrumental in our journey from 500,000 subscribers in May 2024 to the 1 million milestone we're celebrating today," said Balint Veres, Clue's CFO.

Looking Ahead

As Clue continues to expand its subscriber base, the company is focused on further enhancing its technology capabilities and developing new features that address the full spectrum of women's health needs. With users in 190+ countries and 10 million monthly active users worldwide, Clue has established a truly global presence, with a dominant footprint of its paid subscriber base currently in North America and Europe.

"Our next phase of growth will build on our success in these core markets while strategically expanding our paid subscriber base globally," said White. "We're also preparing to announce significant new products and partnerships in the coming months that will extend the platform's reach and capabilities."

About Clue:

Clue is the menstrual and reproductive health platform that enables profound, science-driven body literacy for women and people with cycles everywhere. Available in 20+ languages across 190+ countries, Clue guides users through each cycle and life stage with personalized insights powered by the world's largest reproductive health dataset. The Clue app is free to download with basic cycle tracking, while Clue Plus offers premium features including advanced analytics and specialized modes for conception, pregnancy, and perimenopause.

For more information, visit helloclue.com.

Contact: Balint Veres, Chief Financial Officer: press@helloclue.com

