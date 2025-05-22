Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,392 in the last 365 days.

Colosseum Property Management Announces New Vancouver Branch Opening

Colosseum Property opens Vancouver branch June 2nd! Full services. Call 604-566-2232 or visit www.colosseumproperty.com.

ACTA NON VERBA”
— Colosseum
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, Colosseum Property Management is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest branch location in Vancouver, British Columbia. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional property management services to a growing client base in the region.

The new office, located at 970 Burrard St Units 249-251, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R4, will officially open on June 2, 2025. This strategic location will allow us to better serve our existing clients and welcome new property owners seeking reliable and professional management solutions.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Vancouver and offer our expertise to more property owners in the area," said Ciprian Floroaie, Managing Broker at Colosseum Property Management. "This new branch represents our dedication to providing the highest level of service and building long-lasting relationships with our clients."

To learn more about our services or to schedule a meeting, please contact us at 604-566-2232 or email us at info@colosseumproperty.com. You can also visit our website at www.colosseumproperty.com.

About Colosseum Property Management:
Colosseum Property Management is a leading provider of comprehensive property management services, dedicated to maximizing the value and performance of our clients' investments. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and customer satisfaction, we strive to exceed expectations and build lasting partnerships.

Ciprian Floroaie
Colosseum Property Management Corp.
ciprian@colosseumproperty.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Colosseum Property Management

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Colosseum Property Management Announces New Vancouver Branch Opening

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more