Colosseum Property Management Announces New Vancouver Branch Opening
The new office, located at 970 Burrard St Units 249-251, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R4, will officially open on June 2, 2025. This strategic location will allow us to better serve our existing clients and welcome new property owners seeking reliable and professional management solutions.
"We are excited to expand our presence in Vancouver and offer our expertise to more property owners in the area," said Ciprian Floroaie, Managing Broker at Colosseum Property Management. "This new branch represents our dedication to providing the highest level of service and building long-lasting relationships with our clients."
To learn more about our services or to schedule a meeting, please contact us at 604-566-2232 or email us at info@colosseumproperty.com. You can also visit our website at www.colosseumproperty.com.
About Colosseum Property Management:
Colosseum Property Management is a leading provider of comprehensive property management services, dedicated to maximizing the value and performance of our clients' investments. With a focus on integrity, transparency, and customer satisfaction, we strive to exceed expectations and build lasting partnerships.
Ciprian Floroaie
Colosseum Property Management Corp.
ciprian@colosseumproperty.com
Colosseum Property Management
Legal Disclaimer:
