SUZUMO’s Rice-Serving Machine Announces Results of a Taste Survey using an AI Taste Sensor

Rice-serving using Fuwarica and rice scoop. Summary of Taste Analysis using AI Taste Sensor “Leo” Comparison of Rice Sweetness and Savoriness using AI Taste Sensor “Leo” AI Taste Sensor “Leo” and Taste Professor Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica

Providing the same quality as freshly cooked rice, Fuwarica’s sweetness and savoriness values exceed Commercial Rice Cooker/Jars

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.(Head office: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Toru Taniguchi; hereinafter SUZUMO) has obtained the CE and UKCA marks for its flagship product, the rice-serving machine Fuwarica GST-RRA, and will begin full-scale sales not only in Japan but also overseas from 2025.

In order to convey the exceptional quality of what Fuwarica produces, we have conducted taste survey, which was distributed in Japan on October 31, 2024

About the Taste Survey

The survey was conducted on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. Tokyo Office Showroom under the supervision of the Taste Professor. The survey setting was a self-service buffet. Freshly-cooked rice, the 30th bowl of rice one hour after putting the rice into the Fuwarica GST-RRA, and the 30th bowl of rice one hour after putting the rice into a general Commercial Rice Cooker/Jars were served, and a taste analysis was performed for each. The tastes were then compared.

Survey Results:

"Freshly-cooked Rice" Sweetness: 2.66 Savoriness: 2.22

"Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica" Sweetness: 2.65 Savoriness: 2.20

"Commercial Rice Cooker" Sweetness: 2.38 Savoriness: 1.97

The taste analysis chart showed that more than 95% of people could recognize the significant difference of the sweetness and savoriness of rice: "Freshly-cooked Rice" and "Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica" surpassed " Commercial Rice Cooker" by far.

AI Taste Sensor "Leo" rated the freshly-cooked rice’s sweetness and savoriness as higher than the average, which was 2.5 and 2.1 respectively.

The rice that had been left in Fuwarica for one hour was significantly sweeter and more savory than the rice that had been left in the Commercial Rice Cooker for one hour. The numerical results showed that it was possible to provide a delicious taste that Fuwarica was able to provide a delicious taste that was just as good as freshly-cooked rice.

The Taste Professor has also provided his thoughts on this survey.

Survey Thoughts: Ryuichi Suzuki, CEO of OISSY (aka Taste Professor)

Sweetness and Savoriness: “Freshly-cooked Rice” and “Fuwarica 1 hour” > “ Commercial Rice Cooker 1 hour”

The following two reasons are thought to be the cause for the results.

Temperature Stability and Humidity Control

Fuwarica does not open or close after rice is added until the next refill, so its temperature does not change and the rice stays warm and moisturized, maintaining its quality. On the other hand, the Commercial Rice Cooker is opened and closed, and the rice is stirred with a scoop before it is served. This facilitates heat loss and accelerates rice deterioration.

Rice-handling

With Fuwarica, the rice is stirred and measured using a unique mechanism, and is served fluffy and airy, giving it a soft texture that makes it easier to taste. On the other hand, with the Commercial Rice Cooker and rice scoop, the rice grains tend to be affected by the strength of stirring and the pressure applied when serving.

About the AI Taste Sensor "Leo"

"Leo" is an AI Taste Sensor that can quantify human taste, developed by OISSY CEO Ryuichi Suzuki (nicknamed Taste Professor). A significant difference in taste value is 0.2 points or more (what 95% or more people can recognize).

https://oissy.jp/

Survey Background

In Japan, rice is not only a staple food, but an important factor in determining the deliciousness of the entire dish. Furthermore, a fluffy presentation plays an important role both visually and in terms of texture.

Some people say that anyone can easily serve rice with a rice scoop, but it is actually difficult to serve fluffy and airy rice. In fact, the Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica has been widely used in many restaurants in Japan, that values the deliciousness of the rice mixed with the sauce or roux, such as in curry and rice bowl dishes.

Reference: Customer Implementation Cases in Japan (Japanese article)

https://www.suzumo.co.jp/testimonials

About the Rice-serving Machine Fuwarica

Fuwarica gently loosens rice without kneading it. Fuwarica can automatically and hygienically serve a fixed amount of rice by simply pressing a button. In addition, Fuwarica has evolved to meet customer needs, such as having advanced options for making rice balls and strengthening the heat and moisture retention functions.

The GST-RRA has evolved further to be used in various rice-serving situations, such as improving visibility and ease of use by adopting a large LCD touch panel, strengthening heat retention and moisture retention performance, displaying the remaining amount of rice, and providing a continuous serving function. The main unit is compact in size and does not require any special equipment or installation work other than an outlet, so it can easily replace a Commercial Rice Cooker and has been highly evaluated to have an immediate effect on resolving labor shortage issues.

Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica GST-RRA

https://www.suzumokikou.com/products/fuwarica-rice-serving-machine/gst-rra/

Since developing the world's first sushi machine in 1981, Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. has been leading the industry through its rice processing machines. It is widely used in various food avenues such as sushi, rice balls, and rice bowls in over 90 countries around the world. We have the No. 1 market share* various types of sushi machines and various types of sushi machines, and have garnered attention in the industry. With the motto of “Delivering Deliciousness and Warmth to the World,'' we promptly grasp the diversifying needs for food and proposing them to the market. We constantly make progress as a company that pioneers new food businesses.

*Source: Fuji Keizai [Labour Shortage, and Potential Demand and Consideration on Automated Machines] Results for 2022 Sales Quantity and Value for Sushi Machines and Rice-Serving Machines.

SUZUMO Global Website

https://www.suzumokikou.com/

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.

4-10-1 Nakano, Nakano Ward, Tokyo 164-0001, Japan

Contact: Corporate Headquarters Strategy Promotion Department Public Relations/PR

Email: suzumo-pr@suzumo.co.jp

Interviews regarding SUZUMO will be handled by our Japan headquarters.

We would like to receive an overview by email and make arrangements accordingly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.