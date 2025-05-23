Japanese Artist MOMO (momokarin) Releases Inspirational Sports Song 'WIN TOGETHER' at Age 60, Seeks Global Collaboration

Challenge! Athletes-Team Members- Fans- Facing Tomorrow Together!

TAKASHIMA CITY, SHIGA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese singer MOMO (momokarin) announces the official release of a new song, “WIN TOGETHER,” an original anthem designed to uplift athletes and their supporters across all sports. With this release, MOMO is also exploring opportunities for international agency representation, management, and brand collaborations.

The inspiration for the song dates back to March 2024, when MOMO attended the MLB opening game in Seoul. Moved by a high-profile incident involving Shohei Ohtani, he began performing “WIN TOGETHER” acapella in support of the Dodgers. As momentum grew throughout the 2024 season - including their World Series victory - MOMO developed a full band version, which was released at the start of the 2025 season.

“WIN TOGETHER” was intentionally composed as a long-term sports anthem, featuring lyrics and melodies applicable across various sporting contexts. In addition to baseball, MOMO has also used the song to support martial arts and other competitions.

MOMO, now over 60 years old, has set a personal goal:

“To one day sing ‘WIN TOGETHER’ in center field at Dodger Stadium, before Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto retire.”

With no staff, he has launched this solo project while continuing to work full-time. Born with a congenital disability in his right leg, MOMO has undergone rehabilitation since childhood and continues to train to maintain independence and performance. These life experiences—along with his passion for cheering on others—are deeply embedded in the message of the song.

The song is available in both English and Japanese, with its LA version receiving over 1.7 million views to date. MOMO also welcomes performance invitations and collaborative opportunities worldwide.

Song 「WIN TOGETHER」 LYRICS and THE MESSAGE

Digital releases of Japanese and English Versions were done in Feb. 2025

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics coming up, this unity song is dedicated to bringing together athletes that are challenging themselves and their supporters.

“WIN TOGETHER” – “Rewriting History” (LA VERSION)

Lyrics: MOMO / Music: MOMO / Arrangement: JERRYBEANS / Vocals: momo

A~n innocent smile / suddenly / becomes a samurai

KISS in your right hand Start / Raising the voltage around

Let's all / witness the scene / that rewrites history

Come on, come on! don’t miss this moment

Oh what shall I do? Holding your breath DOKI

Oh what shall I do? Harahara Doki Doki (Let’s go!)

Win together (Player Name) show time / We gonna take it / Rewriting History × 2

I’m not going to let you call the game set / as it is.

I swore that day. Crawling up / A scene that will rewrite history!

Yes. Yes and yes!!!

Come↑on! this time. Grab it, grab it~ -DOKI-

Oh what shall I do? With fellow DOKI

Oh what shall I do? I believe… Doki Doki Let’s go!

Win together (Player Name) show time / We gonna take it / Rewriting History × 2

Solo: A unicorn circling in the sky

Win together (Player Name) show time / We gonna take it / Rewriting History

MOMO continues his journey as a solo creator and welcomes inquiries from media, partners, and collaborators worldwide. (Please note: responses may be translated using Google Translate.)

