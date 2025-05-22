The NATO PA mourns the loss of former President the Honourable Gerald E. Connolly

The former President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), the Honourable Gerald E. Connolly (United States), passed away on Wednesday 21 May 2025.

The Assembly mourns his loss deeply and will pay homage to him throughout the upcoming spring session which opens in Dayton, OH tomorrow.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of former President Connolly this morning,” said Marcos Perestrello (Portugal), the Assembly’s current President. “Gerry was one of the most consequential Presidents this Assembly has ever had, having served as President twice. He was an extraordinary leader and a role model for many of us. He spent his career as a fierce defender of our unique transatlantic Alliance and its foundational democratic values. His leadership elevated the stature of our Assembly and, through the Assembly, elevated the voice of Allied parliaments and citizens. As we pay tribute to his exceptional service, his exemplary integrity, remarkable drive and determination as well as his profound commitment to public service and to the defence of democracy, freedom, justice, the rule of law and human rights will continue to inspire all Assembly members. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that NATO operationalises its commitment to its foundational values through the establishment of a Centre for Democratic Resilience at NATO Headquarters – a goal Gerry set for the Assembly and pursued with utmost resolve.”

Congressman Gerry Connolly first joined the NATO PA in 2013 and served as Assembly President from November 2020 to November 2022 and again from July to November 2024. He was also a leader in the Assembly’s Political Committee.

As Rapporteur of the Political Committee and later as President, Congressman Connolly made recommitting NATO to its founding values – and operationalising this recommitment – a top priority. Mr Connolly first proposed that NATO should establish a Centre for Democratic Resilience at its Headquarters in a 2019 report for the Political Committee on the occasion of NATO’s 70th anniversary. The Assembly has continued to advocate for the Centre ever since.

Congressman Connolly also presided over the Assembly’s response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine starting in February 2022. In October 2024, President Connolly received from Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk the state award of the order of Yaroslav the Wise in recognition of his long-standing and strong support of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Under President Connolly’s leadership, the Assembly also welcomed Sweden and Finland as the Assembly’s latest members. The Assembly actively supported both accession processes and the ratification of both country’s accession in Allied parliaments.

Congressman Connolly was the US representative for Virginia’s 11th congressional district. He was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2008. He was the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Previously, he served as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation. Congressman Connolly also served on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Before becoming a member of parliament, Gerry Connolly worked from 1979 to 1989 with the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. From 1989 to 1997, he was Vice President of the Washington Office of SRI International. He was also Director of Community Relations for SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation).