Health officials alert public of potential measles exposure at Pueblo hotel

Denver (May 21, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment are notifying the public of a possible measles exposure at a hotel in Pueblo. An out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through the state and stayed at a Holiday Inn Express in Pueblo while infectious.

While traveling through the state by car, the individual arrived at the Holiday Inn Express on Friday, May 9, before checking out the following day. CDPHE was made aware of the case after the individual tested positive in their home state and the case investigation revealed the hotel stay in Colorado.

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems. It spreads through the air when a person with it coughs or sneezes, and it can remain in the air for up to two hours after the person has left. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following location during the date and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine because they are at significantly higher risk. People who are susceptible to measles and were exposed at this location may develop symptoms through Saturday, May 31. We will update the locations, as necessary.

Location Date/time Notes Holiday Inn Express

4530 Dillon Drive

Pueblo, CO 81008 Friday, May 9, at 10 p.m.

through Saturday, May 10 at noon Hotel lobby: Friday May 9, 10 p.m. – midnight

Hotel lobby (including breakfast area): Saturday May 10, 9:15 a.m. – noon

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you were at this location during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

