Azar Nafisi in Conversation: The Role of Literature in Times of Crisis

The Middle East Institute Arts and Culture Center invites you to a special evening with acclaimed author and literary scholar Azar Nafisi, celebrated for her international bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran.

Drawing on both personal experience and literary tradition, Nafisi will reflect on the power of literature in times of crisis—and how the written word can become a force of resistance, refuge, and renewal.

In conversation with Leeya Mehta, director of The Alan Cheuse International Writers’ Center at George Mason University, Nafisi will explore how storytelling fosters imagination, freedom, and empathy. She will also discuss how literature has empowered women in Iran—and around the world—to find their voices and assert their agency in the face of repression.

This event is presented in conjunction with the MEI Art Gallery’s current exhibition, Maximal Miniatures: Contemporary Art from Iran, on view through August 22, 2025.

Full Biographies

Azar Nafisi is a lifelong champion and ardent supporter of the importance of Humanities and Liberal Arts and the role they play in the preservation and promotion of democracy. She is best known as the author of the national bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books, which electrified its readers with a compassionate and often harrowing portrait of the Islamic revolution in Iran and how it affected one university professor and her students. Reading Lolita in Tehran has spent over 117 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, been translated into 32 languages, and won numerous awards including the Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger and the Booksense Non-fiction Book of the Year. Her latest work is Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times (2022). Between 1997 and 2017, Nafisi was a Fellow at Johns Hopkins SAIS and taught aesthetics, culture, and literature. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma, taught in Iran, and was expelled from the University of Tehran for refusing to wear the veil. She has also held a fellowship at Oxford University. Nafisi is a strong advocate for Iran’s intellectuals and youth, especially women. She writes and lectures widely in English and Persian about literature, culture, and human rights. Her honors include the Cristóbal Gabarrón Foundation Award and honorary doctorates from several institutions. She has contributed to The New York Times, Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, among others, and has written or contributed to numerous books, including That Other World, The Republic of Imagination, and Things I’ve Been Silent About. Photo by Yousef Al-Abdullah