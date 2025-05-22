Award-Winning Filmmaker Mukesh Modi to Host Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) in NYC, June 2–5, 2025

Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) Celebrating Global Independent Filmmakers festival at Quad Cinema and Award Ceremony Frederick P. Rose Auditorium

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Filmmaker Mukesh Modi to Host Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) in NYC, June 2–5, 2025Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA) Celebrating Global Independent Filmmakers festival at Quad Cinema and Award Ceremony Frederick P. Rose AuditoriumMukesh Modi, celebrated Indian-American filmmaker and recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is set to host the Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA)—an international celebration dedicated to independent filmmakers—taking place June 2–5, 2025, at Quad Cinema in New York City. The festival’s award ceremony will be held at the Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Sq, NY.IFFA is a non-profit initiative founded by Modi to recognize, empower, and promote the creative excellence of indie filmmakers from across the globe. The festival received 115 submissions from over 20 countries, with more than 50 films selected for theatrical screenings.“Our goal is to give indie filmmakers a platform to shine,” says Modi. “IFFA is here to make sure their voices are heard, their films are seen, and their efforts are celebrated with pride.”IFFA aims to assist filmmakers throughout the filmmaking process—offering support, resources, and a path to global distribution through the Indie Films World streaming platform. It strives to break the barriers indie creators often face when navigating the traditional film industry.Festival Highlights• Four Days of International Film ScreeningsEnjoy an exciting lineup of 52 films from 20 countries, showcased at the iconic Quad Cinema.• Opening Ceremony – June 2 at Quad CinemaJoin us for a grand opening attended by esteemed Guest of Honors, including:o Hon. Eric Adams, Mayor of New York Cityo Hon. Binay C. Pradhan, Consul General of Indiao Hon. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Indiao Hon. Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharatio Renowned Hollywood celebrities Jeff Walner and Lulu Lopezo International models and community leaders• Award Ceremony – June 5 at Frederick P. Rose AuditoriumA prestigious evening celebrating outstanding contributions to cinema, attended by:o Amir Arison: Hollwood actor, know for the “The Blacklist” on Apple TV & Netflixo Jade Shenker: Celebrity Known for Hit Show “Owning Manhattan”o Simran Ahuja: Ms. India, Actress, Intl Emceeo Tania Rubis: Celebrity TV Hosto Lulu Lopez: Hollywood Actor/Model/Writeo Jeff Wallner: Executive Producer. Actoro Hon. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Indiao Hon. Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharatio Prominent models and community leaders• Industry Networking OpportunitiesConnect with global filmmakers, producers, and industry professionals.• Insightful Panels and WorkshopsParticipate in discussions and hands-on sessions covering filmmaking, distribution, and career advancement.________________________________________• Empowering independent filmmakers and students worldwide• Offering global exposure through streaming and distribution• Recognizing creativity and innovation through prestigious awards• Nurturing a collaborative global film communityMukesh Modi, known for his acclaimed film “The Elevator” starring Oscar nominee Eric Roberts, is also the creator of the web series “Mission Kashi,” and feature films “Political War” and “Torn,” all released on Amazon Prime Video. Modi founded IFFA after observing the industry’s lack of accessible distribution channels for independent creators.“IFFA isn’t just a festival—it’s a movement to protect creativity, keep culture alive, and give dreamers the tools to succeed,” says Modi.For Ticket/Pass and more information www.indiefilmfestivalawards.org

