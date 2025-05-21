Miller County, GA (May 21, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Quantavious Mennette, age 25, of Colquitt, GA, with Grooming, Child Molestation, Computer or Electronic Pornography, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Quinterious King, age 23, of Colquitt, GA, with Grooming, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Sexual Battery.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, at about 11:15 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report they received of a 15-year-old female Miller County High School student possibly having sexual contact with an adult man.

GBI agents responded and began working with investigators from the Miller County Sheriff’s Offic to initiate the investigation. As part of the joint effort, agents conducted interviews with the victim and multiple witnesses. Information gathered during these interviews led agents to identify and question two men. Based on the findings, agents obtained arrest warrants for the two men.

Mennette and King were booked into the Miller County Jail.

This case remains active and ongoing. If you have any information about this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 229-758-3421. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.