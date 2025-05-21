Hull, GA (May 21, 2025)- Paul Walton, age 58, of McDonough, GA, has been indicted for Theft by Taking, Violation of Oath of Office, and Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Walton turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

In January of 2024, the GBI Office of Special Investigations was requested by the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to investigate Walton, former Mayor of Hull, GA. Walton was the Mayor of Hull from 2019 to 2023. Walton was accused of using his city credit card for personal use.

This case was presented to the Northern Judicial Circuit Grand Jury on April 21, 2025. Walton was indicted for one count of violation of oath of office, one count of felony theft by taking, and 54 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Walton was booked into the Madison County Jail on May 8, 2025.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.