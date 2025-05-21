Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (May 21, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested and charged multiple people in Milledgeville, Georgia, following a joint drug investigation involving the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Milledgeville Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Dublin Police Department, the Warner Robins Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), and the Georgia State Patrol.

After a 13-month investigation, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, GBI MGGTF executed arrest warrants on 13 individuals in Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Bobby Dean Dewberry, age 39, of Milledgeville, GA

Joseph Lee Harrison, age 46, of Milledgeville, GA

Cedeki Latredd Harris, age 51, of Milledgeville, GA

Tom Burgess III, age 50, of Milledgeville, GA

Akito Lajuan Brezial, age 51, of Milledgeville, GA

Kadarius Tra-von Marquis Wilson, age 21, of Milledgeville, GA

Cornelius Goodman, age 56, of Milledgeville, GA

Eric Dixon, age 47, of Gordon, GA

Dominique Cannie, age 34, of Irwinton, GA

De’Andre Derelle Morris, age 23, of Milledgeville, GA

Altouise Migule Harris, age 52, of Milledgeville, GA

Stacey Lynn Spires, age 52, of Milledgeville, GA

Nikia Eitchie Pinkston, age 44, of Milledgeville, GA

All individuals were charged with 1 Violation of the Racketeer Influence & Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act and further indictments are expected. All individuals were booked into the Baldwin County Jail following their arrests.

The following 2 individuals are NOT in custody.

Tony Alfonso Wright, age 55, of Milledgeville, GA

Tyree Deshon Havior, age 33, of Tony Alfonso Milledgeville, GA

GBI-MGGT, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Milledgeville Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Dublin Police Department, the Warner Robins Police Department, GDC, DCS, and the Georgia State Patrol, conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Milledgeville, Baldwin County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478) 207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

The Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and South Georgia.