Boyne Capital Invests in McNish, LLC, the Parent Company of Walker Process Equipment, Amwell, and E&I Corporation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyne Capital (“Boyne”) is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made a strategic investment in McNish , LLC (“McNish” or the “Company”) a provider of highly engineered products for the municipal water and wastewater treatment industries. ( www.mcnishcorp.com McNish operates three distinct divisions, including Walker Process Equipment, Amwell, and E&I Corporation, building upon on a century-long legacy to become a leader in the production of primary and secondary wastewater treatment equipment. McNish's portfolio of trusted brands is known for its durability and engineering excellence, enabling the Company to serve as a tenured partner to municipal water treatment facilities across North America, amidst the acute need for public wastewater infrastructure investment. Michelle McNish , CEO of McNish, LLC, said, “We are excited to be working with Boyne Capital moving forward. This partnership provides McNish with the strategic resources and support to accelerate growth and innovation in wastewater treatment solutions for our customers nationwide, while providing a strong home for our excellent employees.”Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, “Boyne has an extensive track record investing in products and services that meet America's critical infrastructure needs. McNish has developed into a leader within the wastewater treatment market through a relentless focus on equipment reliability and customer service, and we look forward to building upon this foundation to grow market share across the Company's product portfolio.”About Boyne:Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products and services, manufacturing, business and financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com

