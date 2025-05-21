Marko Stout to Exhibit at The Majlis Gallery Doha in Fall 2025

The Majlis Gallery Doha, a leading contemporary art space in Qatar, will host Marko Stout’s upcoming exhibition in Fall 2025.

It’s exciting to bring my work to Doha and connect with a region where art, luxury, and cultural evolution are so deeply intertwined.” — Marko Stout

DOHA, AD DAWHAH MUNICIPALITY, QATAR, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed contemporary artist Marko Stout will present a solo exhibition at The Majlis Gallery Doha in the fall of 2025. Known for his multimedia work exploring themes of modern identity, desire, and consumer culture, Stout will bring a curated selection of his most recent pieces to the Gulf region for the first time.The exhibition, scheduled to open in October 2025, will include works from his newest series, Empire of Excess, which blends pop imagery, fashion symbolism, and large-scale sculptural elements. The collection explores the intersections of glamour, materialism, and social commentary through a distinctive visual language.Marko Stout’s work has gained international recognition in recent years, with exhibitions in New York, Los Angeles, and Berlin, and features in publications including Architectural Digest and Rolling Stone. His upcoming Doha exhibit marks a continued expansion into the global contemporary art scene and reflects growing interest in bold, cross-cultural artistic narratives within the region.The Majlis Gallery Doha is known for showcasing regional and international artists whose work contributes to evolving dialogues in contemporary art. The gallery will announce specific dates, public programming, and VIP previews in the coming months.

