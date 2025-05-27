Submit Release
The Scout Guide Denver, Part of a Nationwide Franchise, Helps Celebrate Major Milestone of 100 Markets

The Scout Guide celebrates 100 markets nationwide—including Denver—highlighting exceptional local businesses in print, online, and in person.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scout Guide Denver, part of the national TSG franchise dedicated to highlighting exceptional local businesses, is excited to celebrate the debut of The Scout Guide’s 100th location nationwide — a milestone that reflects the brand’s continued commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, creatives, and makers in communities across the country. With over 1.2 million printed guides in circulation and a growing social media network of over 1.3 million, The Scout Guide has become a trusted resource for travelers, tastemakers, and loyal locals alike.

Since its founding in 2010, The Scout Guide has grown from a single print publication in Charlottesville, Virginia, into a widely respected national brand with beautifully curated city guides in 100 locations, including our incredible city of Denver—and counting. The Scout Guide Denver owned by Leigh Gordon showcases the best local businesses within our community—from boutique shops and interior designers to restaurateurs, artists, and wellness experts.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible network of editors, business owners, and creative partners who believe in the power of local,” said Susie Matheson, co-founder of The Scout Guide. “Our mission has always been to tell the stories of small businesses in a beautiful, thoughtful way—and now we’re doing that in 100 communities nationwide, including Denver.”

The 100th guide, The Scout Guide Santa Fe, officially opened in April, expanding TSG’s footprint into New Mexico. It joins a growing community of franchisees who act as connectors, curators, and champions of local culture. This growth has added to The Scout Guide’s local economic impact—helping boost visibility, foot traffic, and community connections. In addition, this impact across 100 cities is significant by creating an unmatched local advertising opportunity and an increase in entrepreneur empowerment with the franchise opportunity.

About The Scout Guide
The Scout Guide (TSG) is a national print and digital publication dedicated to showcasing the best of local in cities across the U.S. Through curated guides, inspiring storytelling, and a network of passionate editors, TSG connects readers with the businesses and people who make their communities unique. Learn more at www.thescoutguide.com.

For advertising opportunities, business features, or to learn more about The Scout Guide Denver, please contact denver@thescoutguide.com.

Leigh Gordon
The Scout Guide Denver
denver@thescoutguide.com
