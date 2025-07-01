Revive Neurofeedback Founder Honored by LA Lakers and Comerica Bank as 'Woman of Promise'

Amy Nadimi, Honored by LA Lakers and Comerica Bank

Honored by the Lakers & Comerica Bank, Amy Nadimi is recognized for transforming lives through neurofeedback & advancing mental wellness in SoCal

I came to Amy with anxiety and an overactive nervous system. 12 sessions later, I feel calmer, more confident, and clear. Neurofeedback has been a powerful tool in my healing. So grateful!” — Revive Neurofeedback Client

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Nadimi, founder of Revive Neurofeedback , was recognized on court at crypto.com arena during halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers game on March 20, 2025. The program celebrates women business leaders throughout Southern California who are making a significant impact in their industries and communities.Nadimi was honored for her pioneering work in Neurofeedback therapy, a growing field in mental health forced on enhancing brain function through non-invasive, drug-free methods. Her Orange County and Temecula Valley based practice, Revive Neurofeedback, supports clients in regulating their nervous system, reducing anxiety, improving focus and promoting emotional resilience.“It’s an incredible honor—not just as a business owner, but as a lifelong Laker fan—to be recognized on this stage,” said Nadimi. “My goal is bring greater awareness to the power of Neurofeedback, and offer people a new path to wellness—especially those who feel like they’ve tried everything.”Nadimi’s client base spans a wide range— from professional athletes and executives to teens, creatives, and high-performing individuals. Many come to Revive Neurofeedback seeking relief from anxiety, depression, burnout, or difficulty sleeping. But her primary cliental look to optimize performance, sharpen mental clarity and improve resilience to stress.What sets Nadimi apart is her holistic and highly personalized approach. Every session is tailored to he individuals’ needs, using real-time brainwave data to help the brain learn how to self-regulate more effectively. Clients often report improved sleep, a greater sense of focus and calm—often after just a few sessions.“Neurofeedback isn’t just about treating symptoms, it’s about unlocking your potential and restoring balance,” said Nadimi. “And it’s accessible to anyone, regardless of their age or background.”The recognition by Comerica Bank and the Lakers underscores the increasing importance of mental wellness and the role that innovation leaders like Nadimi are playing in reshaping how we care for the mind and body.To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.reviveneurofeedback.com

