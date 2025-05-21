Attorney General Ford Wins Court Order Protecting Federal Agencies Supporting Libraries, Museums, Minority-Owned Businesses and Workers

Carson City, NV — Yesterday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford won a court order stopping the Trump administration from dismantling three federal agencies that provide services and funding supporting public libraries and museums, workers, and minority-owned businesses nationwide.

“The president does not have the authority to defy the Constitution and destroy congressionally created agencies,” said AG Ford. “If these agencies were gutted, everyday Nevadans would immediately feel the effects. For example, the Clark County Library District alone provides vital services for over 1.7 million Nevadans. I am thrilled the court will allow these services to continue uninterrupted while our case continues.”

In April, AG Ford joined a coalition of 20 other attorneys general in suing the Trump administration to stop the implementation of an executive order that would dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS). The United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island today issued an order granting the states’ request for a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration from implementing the executive order and protecting the three agencies.

This executive order is another example of the Trump administration attempting to dismantle federal agencies in defiance of Congress. The preliminary injunction granted today halts the dismantling of three agencies targeted in the administration’s executive order:

IMLS, which supports museums and libraries nationwide through grantmaking, research and policy development;

MBDA, which promotes the growth and inclusion of minority-owned businesses through federal financial assistance programs; and

FMCS, which promotes the peaceful resolution of labor disputes.

As AG Ford and the coalition asserted in the lawsuit, dismantling these agencies will have devastating effects on communities throughout Nevada and the nation that rely on them to provide important services to the public, including funding their libraries; promoting minority-owned businesses; and protecting workers’ rights.

The court found that the states had established a strong likelihood of success on their claims that the executive order violates the Administrative Procedure Act and disregards the Constitution by attempting to dismantle agencies that Congress established and funded by law.

Joining AG Ford in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

