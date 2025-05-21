DOH SEES EXPANDED RISK OF VACCINE PREVENTABLE DISEASE

Posted on May 21, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reports no additional confirmed measles cases following the two reported in early April with potential public exposure and has concluded there was no further community spread.

However, measles cases in the United States continue to rise, with more than 1,000 cases already reported across 30 states this year. The risk remains high for future travel-related measles cases reaching Hawai‘i, and DOH recommends continued vigilance and efforts to increase the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination rate.

In addition to recent measles concerns, cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have increased at a worrying rate in Hawai‘i. As of May 15, 2025, 108 cases have been reported, exceeding the 84 total cases for all of 2024.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease spread through the air via the coughs or sneezes of an infected person. Initially, the symptoms resemble a cold but can progress to intense coughing fits. In children, coughing fits can be followed by a deep breath that makes a “whooping” sound. Health complications can be serious and even life-threatening, especially for infants and young children who are not fully vaccinated. Complications include pneumonia, seizures, apnea (a pause in breathing), encephalopathy (a disease of the brain) and death.

The most effective way to prevent pertussis is through vaccination with either the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) or Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccines. Multiple doses are recommended for infants, children and adults. See DOH’s pertussis webpage for more details.

High vaccination rates protect individuals and communities and prevent cases from becoming outbreaks. However, vaccination rates for all routinely recommended vaccinations for school entry — including those for measles, pertussis, polio and varicella (chickenpox) — have declined nationally and in Hawai‘i since 2019, with Hawai‘i below national averages.

DOH strongly recommends that children and adults stay up to date with recommended vaccinations to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases. DOH encourages discussing vaccine-related questions or concerns with a trusted healthcare provider.

Recommended vaccination schedules are available through the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-schedules/index.html.

