DOH ANNOUNCES RECIPIENT OF 2025 SUZANNE RICHMOND-CRUM AWARD ON WORLD AIDS DAY

Posted on Nov 28, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Harm Reduction Services Branch (HRSB) is pleased to announce Kunane Dreier as the recipient of the 2025 Suzanne Richmond-Crum Award. The award will be presented during the annual World AIDS Day ceremony at Church of Crossroads in Honolulu, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1. Dreier is being honored for his outstanding contributions to HIV services in Hawai‘i.

The award was established in honor of Suzanne Richmond-Crum who died in 2004 after serving for more than 10 years as director of the Hawai‘i Seropositivity and Medical Management Program of the DOH HRSB. The award is presented each year to an individual in Hawai‘i for their outstanding contributions in providing HIV services with competence and compassion just as Richmond-Crum demonstrated in her HIV work.

Dreier leads HIV and sexual health programs at Hawai‘i Health and Harm Reduction Center, the state’s largest HIV service organization. Dreier started in the HIV field as an outreach worker and has mentored and coached many staff while advancing in his career path. While working in HIV, Dreier has also focused on homelessness, transgender health and smoking cessation efforts. Dreier has spent the past 23 years dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic. He has been a passionate advocate for the communities he serves and has worked to advance services rooted in cultural humility, grounded in harm reduction and protective of human dignity.

“Kunane embodies the quiet but powerful leadership that this award represents,” said Peter Silva, chief executive officer of Kumukahi Health + Wellness. “He is not the kind of leader who seeks the spotlight; rather, he is the one who shows up every single day, in the hardest moments, to stand alongside people who too often have been left behind. His career reflects decades of steadfast dedication — expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, building bridges between public health systems and community voices and fighting stigma with compassion.”

The World AIDS Day theme this year in Hawaiʻi is Imua: Together We End AIDS. This year, World AIDS Day will be commemorated on O‘ahu at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at Church of the Crossroads in Honolulu. The public is welcome to be part of the ceremony, either in person or via Zoom, to observe World AIDS Day and celebrate the 22nd annual presentation of the Suzanne Richmond-Crum Award.

For more information on this and all statewide World AIDS Day events, go to: https://worldaidsdayhawaii.org/

