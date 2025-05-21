Recovery of one child leads to identification of four sellers, nine buyers, and three more victims

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Terry Florence, 34, of Conyers, Georgia, has been convicted of trafficking a 17-year-old female and two adult women in DeKalb County. A Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 40 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Florence is also required to register as a sex offender.

The 17-year-old victim, who was initially reported as missing from Kansas City, Missouri, was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County in August 2020. From the rescue of this one victim, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify, charge, and successfully convict 13 of her traffickers, including Florence, in Fulton and DeKalb counties. Among those 13 individuals are four sellers and nine buyers. The extensive investigation that followed her recovery also resulted in the identification of three additional victims – two adult women and one 15-year-old female.

“This is exactly why we never stop fighting to locate a missing child,” said Carr. “Behind every seller is a line of buyers, and we must do all we can to take them down before another child is abused and exploited. This cause is worthy of all our efforts, and we will continue to give it everything we have until human trafficking no longer exists in this state.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn (Fain) Salinas with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Terry Florence Case Summary

In August 2020, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit participated in Operation “Not Forgotten” – a multi-jurisdictional operation aimed at recovering critically endangered missing children in the State of Georgia. Led by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, this operation resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children, and the arrest of nine criminal associates. Among those recovered was the 17-year-old victim in this case.

Following her rescue, Carr’s team began an extensive investigation to locate anyone who had engaged in the trafficking of this child. As a result, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify then-suspect Terry Florence and another potential victim – an adult woman.

Florence was subsequently indicted for the trafficking of these two victims – the 17-year-old and the adult – in June 2021.

Following this initial indictment, Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued to investigate the case. In doing so, they were able to identify a third victim – another adult woman – who was trafficked by Terry Florence. A superseding indictment was therefore obtained in July 2023.

Previously Convicted Traffickers

Along with Terry Florence and nine buyers, those previously convicted for their involvement in the trafficking of this 17-year-old female are as follows.

On Oct. 3, 2024 , Natasha Bridges was convicted of providing the 17-year-old female for commercial sex and benefitting financially from the sale of the victim. A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 25 years.

On June 20, 2024 , Denorris Hutchinson was convicted of harboring and providing the 17-year-old female for commercial sex. He was also convicted of benefitting financially from the sale of the 17-year-old and a second victim who was 15 years old. A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 40 years.

On June 8, 2023 , Steven Stone was convicted of harboring and transporting the 17-year-old female for commercial sex. He was also convicted of benefitting financially from the sale of the victim. A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 25 years.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children.

This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.