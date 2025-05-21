Training on Camp Guernsey will close Emigrant Hill Road temporarily for training

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area will cause traffic delays on Emigrant Hill Road and significant noise hazards for the surrounding community June 4 to 11, 2025, Guernsey, Wyoming, due to indirect artillery firing over the road.
The Wyoming National Guard thanks the community for their continued support.
For more information, please call Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts at 307-836-7638 or Wyoming National Guard at 307-772-5309 or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/ .
