Stephen Medawar and Advisory Group Acquire LandHub.com, Expanding the Leading Online Real Estate Marketplace for Land

Entrepreneur, Stephen Medawar, has acquired LandHub.com, a leading online real estate marketplace for buying and selling land, from founder Kevin May.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Medawar , a Washington based entrepreneur, along with a group of strategic advisors, has acquired LandHub.com , a leading online real estate marketplace for buying and selling land, from founder Kevin May. The acquisition includes LandHub's experienced team, who will remain on board to ensure a smooth transition and continued platform growth.Founded in 2017 and originally based in Tucson, Arizona, LandHub.com connects real estate buyers and sellers across the United States, as well as international markets including Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica. The platform offers a diverse range of properties, including residential real estate lots, farms, ranches, recreational land, hunting land, and commercial real estate. Under May’s leadership, LandHub.com became a trusted online destination for land transactions, offering tens of thousands of active listings to real estate professionals, investors, and individuals looking for land.“We’ve built a strong platform at LandHub, and I’m excited to see the company grow even more under Stephen’s leadership,” said Kevin May, founder of LandHub. “With Stephen’s fresh vision and his team of advisors, I’m confident that LandHub will continue to provide excellent service to both buyers and sellers of land.”“We are excited to bring new opportunities to LandHub,” said Stephen Medawar, CEO of LandHub. “Kevin and his team have built a world-class experience for land buyers and sellers. Our focus will be to build on his vision by creating an even more valuable real estate user experience for the LandHub community. We can do this by growing traffic, expanding our outreach, and ensuring that LandHub continues to be the go-to resource for land buyers and sellers across North America.”Stephen Medawar and his group of advisors plan to invest in the real estate user experience on LandHub.com, expand digital marketing efforts, and improve the platform’s technology infrastructure to serve a wider range of land buyers and sellers. Operations for LandHub will now be based in Seattle, Washington, but the entire LandHub team will stay on board.Following the acquisition, Kevin May has joined Keller Williams Southern Arizona and KW Land as a licensed real estate agent, focusing on commercial real estate and land sales throughout Arizona. He also plans to become an Accredited Land Consultant and get licensed in Colorado.About LandHub:LandHub.com is a leading online real estate marketplace for buying and selling land. Since its founding in 2017, LandHub has connected buyers and sellers across the United States, with recent expansion to Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica. The platform features thousands of listings for various land types, including residential real estate lots, recreational properties, agricultural land, ranches, hunting land, and commercial real estate. LandHub is a trusted resource for land investors, real estate agents, and individuals interested in buying or selling land.For more information about LandHub.com, visit www.LandHub.com Media Contact:

