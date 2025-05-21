SR-6 Fatal

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at about 12:30 pm, a BMW cross country motorcycle was traveling westbound on US-6 near mile post 268 and a steep uphill grade in lane #2. Ahead of the motorcycle in lane #2 was a semi tractor pulling a tanker trailer with its hazard lights on due to its slow speed as it pulled up the grade. The Motorcycle failed to recognize the slower speed of the semi and crashed into the back of the trailer. Vehicle #3 was driving past the motorcycle and the semi at the time of the collision and sustained minor damage to the vehicle from the debris. The rider of the BMW was a 57-year-old male from the Netherlands. The driver of the semi was unhurt. Initially it was thought the tanker was leaking hazardous material, but it seems that it was oil/gas was from the motorcycle. The weather was clear and dry with no visual obstructions at the location of the crash. Westbound was shut down for about an hour before one lane was opened, Eastbound remained open.