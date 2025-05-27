AgozTech LLC Expands POS Accessory Line with New Swivel Mounting Stands, Plans Further Releases in 2025

Swivel Stands Meet the Demands of High-Traffic Environments, from Countertops to Kiosks

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech LLC, a leading B2B Wholesale provider of rugged tech accessories for enterprise and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the launch of two new products in its growing line of Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions: the Swivel and Tilt Mounting Stand for Ingenico POS and the Universal Swivel Mounting Stand for POS Terminals . These sleek, durable pole mounts further demonstrate AgozTech’s continued expansion beyond mobile device cases and holsters, and into the full spectrum of functional workplace accessories.These latest additions are designed to enhance operational efficiency and user experience at checkout counters, customer service stations, and retail kiosks. Each stand delivers durable construction, ergonomic movement, and compatibility with modern POS environments.Ideal for restaurants, retail, and other high-volume environments, the new mounting solutions are built with durability, user convenience, and streamlined operations in mind. In line with its commitment to innovation and customer-driven development, AgozTech plans to release several more POS stands later this year, offering additional mounting options tailored to a wider range of mobile and PIN Pad payment terminals.The first product addition is the Swivel and Tilt Mounting Stand for Ingenico POS – Engineered specifically for Ingenico Lane series terminals, this stand features 180° swivel and 60° tilt capabilities. It allows staff to adjust the terminal for comfortable access while minimizing counter clutter and improving customer interaction.Next up, the Universal Swivel Mounting Stand for POS Terminals – Built to accommodate a wide variety of handheld POS devices (from brands like- Toast, Clover, Dejavoo, PAX, Verifone, and more), this stand offers a secure, adjustable design that enables retailers and service providers to deploy a flexible, space-saving POS setup with ease.Retail and hospitality businesses often grapple with cluttered checkout areas and unstable payment terminals, slowing transactions and frustrating customers. AgozTech’s POS Pole Stands address these challenges with precision-engineered designs. Both feature sturdy bases to prevent tipping, optimizing counter space and enhancing the professional look of any storefront.The new stands complement AgozTech’s growing ecosystem of accessories, including a 2D Handheld Scanner for retail and warehouse industries, silicone sleeves for Toast Go 2 Handheld POS for hospitality, and mobile printer waist belts for warehouse logistics. Looking ahead, AgozTech’s upcoming stands will further diversify options for businesses, with details to be announced later in 2025.This current product announcement follows AgozTech’s February 2025 press release highlighting its strategic expansion into new categories of innovation, as seen on Newswire.com. This product launch is part of AgozTech’s ongoing commitment to providing practical, high-quality solutions for the modern workplace. With a focus on durability, ease of use, and forward-thinking design, the company continues to evolve alongside the industries it serves.For more information about these innovative solutions and to explore our full range of products, visit www.agoztech.com. About AgozTechFounded in 2009, AgozTech is a leading B2B wholesaler specializing in high-quality industrial mobile scanners, point-of-sale (POS), and printer accessories including holsters, cases, chargers, vehicle holders, batteries, tempered glass, charging cables, and more. We design high-quality accessories to empower front-edge workers' productivity in industries such as retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, logistics, and more: Protecting their mobile working devices. Making their daily tasks more comfortable and productive. Offering ergonomic accessories. We are your front-edge workers' partner helping to make their jobs more comfortable, efficient, and productive. From the design to the delivery of our products, we make sure to live up to our mission.

