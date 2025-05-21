Charles Duane Orvik 1936 - 2025

Charles Duane Orvik died on May 21, 2025 in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Mr. Orvik, a 1966 UND School of Law graduate, served as a long-time attorney in Rugby, as well as previously serving as the Pierce County State's Attorney.
A memorial service is being planned for August 2nd.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.